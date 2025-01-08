Obsessively staring at yourself on video call and noticing flaws? Study says it's videoconferencing dysmorphia

The workspace has gone digital since the advent of COVID-19. Videoconferencing platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams have enabled seamless interaction for remote work, transforming how we communicate. However, these platforms have also changed the way we perceive ourselves. Since video calls can last for extended periods, prolonged exposure to your own image can foster distorted self-perception and heighten body image concerns.(Shutterstock)

Have you ever found yourself hypervigilant during a video call, your eyes constantly drifting back to your own image on the screen? A study by researchers at Boston University Cosmetic and Laser Center, published in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology reveals that prolonged exposure to one’s digital reflection during videoconferencing has made people extremely hyperaware of their appearance. This causes heightened self-scrutiny that can distort self-perception, leading many to overanalyse their looks and even consider cosmetic procedures.

Self-conscious of the digital reflection

The study elaborated on how the seemingly innocuous digital reflection on the screen can make one increasingly self-conscious and self-aware about their appearance. The researchers examined 545 adults in the U.S. and assessed their perception of how video calls influence self-awareness about physical appearance.

It was prominent in the findings that there’s a relationship between video calls and self-awareness about looks. The findings revealed that over half (55.9%) of respondents felt that videoconferencing heightened their desire for cosmetic enhancements, while 57.8% were influenced by filter use to improve their on-screen appearance.

The results also found that video call participants are more likely to keep checking their digital self-image. This behaviour was linked to a desire for cosmetic treatment. As per the researchers, these findings are substantial as they help them to uncover the surging need for cosmetic treatments and where the body dysmorphia is emerging from.

Often, those who find their eyes drifting back to their prolonged digital image on a video call become preoccupied, and sometimes even obsessed, with their perceived flaws, leading to distraction and obsessive concern about their appearance. This self-scrutiny can lead to a tendency to search for inadequacies in their looks, further worsening their insecurities and self-consciousness. Over time, this behaviour can have a debilitating effect, as the perceived flaws may drive individuals to seek cosmetic treatments in an attempt to ‘fix’ these physical imperfections.

Body Dysmorphia

Videoconferencing dysmorphia elicits self-image issues, nitpicking at the imperfections obsessively. (Shutterstock)

Digital exposure to their image on video calls can also lead to body image issues like Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD). The researchers drew a parallel between the dysmorphia caused by videoconferencing and Snapchat dysmorphia.

One of the authors, Neelam Vashi, explained, “This phenomenon shares similarities with 'Snapchat dysmorphia,' where people seek surgical changes to replicate their filtered images. This resonates with many people who, through videoconferencing, have started scrutinizing their appearance more closely than ever before, driving an increasing demand for cosmetic procedures.”

The researchers called this phenomenon of distorted self-consciousness from their digital reflection on video calls Videoconferencing Dysmorphia in their study.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.