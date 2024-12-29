Can skipping meals at workplace increase your risk of heart disease? Here's how to break the office habit

Skipping meals can pose a significant risk to your heart health, especially in the demanding environment of the workplace. According to health experts, maintaining heart health in the workplace requires conscious effort and one of the most overlooked practice is regular, balanced meals. Starving at work? The shocking impact of skipped meals on heart health.(Photo by Ambius UK)

Meal-skipping at work: The hidden health hazard you need to know about

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Dixit Garg, Consultant - Interventional Cardiology at Manipal Hospital in Gurugram, explained, “Skipping meals and depriving the body of constant energy triggers a counter-regulatory response, mainly through the sympathetic nervous system. It produces more fat and protein breakdown for producing energy, causing several adverse effects on your heart. Increased sympathetic activity leads to microvascular changes, which boost the heart's contractility and then increase blood pressure. Over time, this can lead to increased fibrous tissue in the heart and even cell death.”

He elaborated, “Furthermore, this constant state of stress can promote inflammation, a known contributor to heart disease. Poorly regulated patterns of intake and eating lead to poor blood sugar control, and the strained regulatory system. This may result in insulin resistance-the major development cause of diabetes and other metabolic problems. Blood sugar levels should be maintained consistent through regular, balanced meals; therefore, heart health requires steady blood sugar. To avoid severe fluctuations in blood sugar, a person should have more frequent intake of smaller meals. This avoids any added stress to the cardiovascular system.”

Skipping meals or consuming meals in a hurry to attend to something else can also be a reason of increasing anxiety. (Unsplash)

Other than the above direct physical effects, fasting while at work also affects your mental and emotional psyche. Dr Dixit Garg pointed out, “The energy dips can lead to restlessness, anxiety, and difficulty concentrating in performance. This is perhaps a very important reason not to neglect one's regular balanced meals for maintaining body and mental health and ensuring that the heart stays healthy in the long run.”

From skipped meals to heart trouble:

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Shantanu Dhari, Lead Clinician - Medical Excellence at HCL Healthcare, revealed, “Skipping meals can significantly increase the risk of heart disease due to the complex relationship between metabolism, stress, and cardiovascular health. When you skip meals, especially during long work hours, it leads to fluctuations in blood sugar levels, putting the body’s sugar regulation under stress. These fluctuations can trigger insulin resistance over time, and lead to type 2 diabetes, which is a major risk factor for heart disease.”

He shared, “When you skip meals, your body experiences a drop in blood sugar levels, which may lead to unhealthy cravings, overeating, and poor dietary choices later in the day by consuming calorie-dense, high-fat foods. This habit can lead to sudden rise in blood sugar levels , promoting the development of atherosclerosis—where plaque builds up in the arteries, increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Regularly skipping meals may also contribute to weight gain, particularly abdominal fat, which is closely linked to metabolic syndrome and cardiovascular diseases.”

Planning meals and snack times, and not skipping breakfast can help reduce the risk of diabetes, heart disease and obesity. (Shutterstock)

The body's response to prolonged fasting involves the secretion of cortisol, a stress hormone. Dr Shantanu Dhari cautioned, “Elevated cortisol levels raise blood pressure and contribute to hypertension, adding strain to the cardiovascular system. To reduce the risk of heart disease, it is essential to maintain a balanced schedule, focusing on balanced meals that provide essential nutrients and steady energy.”

He advised, “Frequent, small meals throughout the day help regulate blood sugar levels, avoiding the highs and lows that stress the cardiovascular system. Employers can support heart health by encouraging healthy eating habits and regular breaks. A balanced approach to workplace nutrition can go a long way in preventing heart disease and supporting overall well-being.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.