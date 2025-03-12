Menu Explore
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
Feeling good? Thank your partner as study says their mood affects yours

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Adrija Dey
Mar 12, 2025 12:32 PM IST

A good mood has the power to uplift each other's spirits and keep stress at bay. This study also shows why this is important for older couples.

Good mood is contagious, where an ebullient laughter and a simple smile can instill instant joy. In wedding vows, “What’s yours is mine” is often heard, promising to stand by each other’s side during challenging times. It's not all somber, as the idea of "What's yours is mine" also extends to happiness.

Older couples pick on their partner's good mood. (Shutterstock)
Older couples pick on their partner's good mood. (Shutterstock)

A study published in Psychoneuroendocrinology found that when one partner is in a good mood, it can have a direct impact on reducing the stress levels in the other.

Your happiness lowers your partner's stress

Happiness lowers stress hormones.(Shutterstock)
Happiness lowers stress hormones.(Shutterstock)

The study was conducted on older couples, so this connection is established in long-term partners. they were aged between 56 and 87.

As per the findings, when one partner is happy and cheerful, this reduces the other's cortisol, also known as stress hormone. The mood was boosted even if the partner was initially not feeling great. This implies that positive emotions within a relationship can be a ‘buffer’ against stress, aiding people to feel more at ease.

On the contrary, unlike good mood, a bad mood may not influence stress. While a good mood reduces stress, a bad mood doesn’t necessarily spread to the partner or increase their stress levels.

Why spreading positive mood is important as we age

The study was centered on older couples, who had been together for at least an average of 44 years. As per the researchers. This is important because as people age, they often find mood regulation challenging. With age, stress-related cortisol levels take much longer time to return to normal. Ageing brains do not efficiently adapt to stress as before. Along with low stress adaptability, chronic pain, reduced mobility, and social isolation can cause emotional distress in older adults. So having a supportive and positive partner helps cope with these common old-age issues.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

