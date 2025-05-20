Heavy drinking is associated with both positive as well as regrettable romantic and sexual experiences: Study

A March 2025 study published in Addictive Behaviors highlights a complex relationship between heavy drinking and romantic experiences among young adults. As per the findings, heavy drinking is associated with both positive and not so positive romantic and sexual experiences. Moreover, women who combined alcohol and cannabis reported fewer regretted experiences, the study found. Also read | Binge drinking to celebrate? Here's what you need to know about its repercussions The study found interesting gender differences in the relationship between simultaneous alcohol and cannabis use and romantic/sexual experiences. (Freepik)

Be aware of consequences of heavy drinking

The study's lead author, Gabriela Lopez, and her colleagues aimed to explore how alcohol use — and the simultaneous use of alcohol and cannabis — relates to the romantic and sexual experiences of heavy-drinking young adults. They added that heavy drinking poses significant health risks, including increasing the risk of accidents, injuries, and engagement in risky behaviours.

Moreover, the researchers wanted to examine whether the number of drinks consumed or co-use of alcohol and cannabis predicted the likelihood of experiencing either a regretted or positive romantic or sexual event on a given day. They also examined whether gender or a history of sexual assault moderated these associations.

Despite these risks, estimates suggest that about one in four young adults in the US engaged in heavy drinking in a month. Among this group, approximately one in four women reported consuming eight or more alcoholic drinks on a single occasion, while one in four men reported drinking ten or more drinks on a single occasion. Many young adults who engage in high-intensity drinking also report using cannabis simultaneously.

What the study found

The results showed that on days when participants consumed more drinks than usual, they were more likely to report both a regretted and a positive romantic or sexual experience. This association held for both men and women, and regardless of sexual assault history.

The study found interesting gender differences in the relationship between simultaneous alcohol and cannabis use and romantic/sexual experiences: in men, no significant association with regretted experiences, while in women, there was a decreased likelihood of regretted experiences, even after controlling for alcohol consumption. This suggested that cannabis might have a mitigating effect on the negative consequences of alcohol use in women, but not men.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.