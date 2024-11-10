Hold negative views about feminism? Study says it reveals something darker about your personality

Feminism evokes distinct opinions, perspectives, and beliefs. Environmental and social factors also play a major role in shaping feminist beliefs. However, this sociological concept has major psychological origins. A study published in Personality and Individual Differences examines the Dark Triad, a cluster of malevolent personality traits - narcissism, Machiavellianism, and psychopathy - and their association with feminist beliefs, providing a deeper glimpse into the psychological mechanisms behind feminism. The Dark Triad traits make a person appear genuine while harboring ulterior negative intentions. (Shutterstock)

What are the Dark Triad traits?

Dark Triad has three major traits- narcissism, Machiavellianism, and psychopathy.(Shutterstock)

The research expanded on the Dark Triad, encompassing three negative personality traits that substantially affect feminist opinions. These three traits are narcissism, Machiavellianism, and psychopathy. They are highly toxic, manipulative, vindictive, and exploitative of others.

Narcissism involves an inflated sense of self-importance, a desire for admiration, and feelings of entitlement. Meanwhile, Machiavellianism is a deceitful, manipulative approach to social interactions, focused on gaining power by any means, including lying. Psychopathy is marked by high impulsivity, low empathy, and a lack of concern for others' feelings or well-being.

Collectively, these traits make one self-centred, cold, competitive, and domineering. Generally, Dark Triad traits are linked to traditional male gender roles.

The link between Dark Triad and feminism

The researchers examined 343 men and women from the UK, all from different backgrounds. Participants completed the evaluations measuring Dark Triad traits and their attitudes toward feminism. The findings confirmed that Dark Triad traits are more prevalent in men, as they scored higher on these traits than women.

However, participants with higher Dark Triad scores, irrespective of gender, were more likely to hold less supportive views on feminism and to hold more conservative views. This indicates that while both men and women may support feminist ideas on the surface, those with darker personality traits may resist feminist ideas on a deeper level. This is due to their competitive, dominance-oriented personalities.

