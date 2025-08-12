Husband wants to spend 1st anniversary with family, wife asks Reddit if she is wrong for being upset: ‘You are’

Wanting to celebrate special milestones in your life with your family is normal. However, there are some situations where it might get tricky. A woman on August 11 posted on the subreddit r/InsideIndianMarriage how she did not like it when her husband suggested that they spend their first wedding anniversary with their families. The woman expessed that anniversary should be an intimate affair instead of a celebration with family. (Shutterstock)

Is it okay to spend first wedding anniversary with family?

Sharing her dilemma on Reddit, the woman wrote, “Our first wedding anniversary is approaching soon, and while discussing a different topic, I learned that my husband wants to spend that day with both our families (as in a family dinner).”

She stressed that a wedding anniversary (especially the first one) is an intimate day, and should be spent with each other privately. Though her husband agreed and mentioned that he was okay with spending the day with just the two of them together, the woman felt “he should want it to be a private celebration” and not do it just because she was asking for it.

In the end, she added, “He says he likes to spend all celebrations with his family. I can’t help but feel this is quite unromantic. Anniversaries are a very special occasion for a couple and should be celebrated between them at least in the beginning. Am I wrong?”

A compromise honours emotional needs and fosters understanding instead of resentment. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Reddit reacts

Many Redditors felt that communication was the key to their problem, and understanding what both want to come to a conclusive solution.

Someone wrote, “From your description, it seems like he did agree to your needs, and you’re angry because he didn’t have the same opinion as you in the first place. Tell him clearly that your idea of an anniversary is an intimate event between you two, and family celebrations are for other occasions like festivals or something else.”

Another commented, “I feel you are overreacting. It's okay if two individuals want different things. But upon learning that you would like to celebrate it privately he did agree. So why are you now sad? Being a husband and wife doesn't mean you have to think of things in exactly the same way.”

A Reddit user advised, “Expecting romance isn't how it works. Ask, guide, communicate, give, and take are all things that you do. It takes a while to learn each other's love languages and expectations. Not a big deal that he didn't know. He adapted, and that's what's important.”

“You’re not wrong wanting your first anniversary to be just the two of you as it’s about celebrating your bond If he likes family gatherings you can compromise by having a private celebration first and a family dinner another day. If he can’t see why this matters it’s about more than dinner it’s about making space for just us moments in your marriage,” another suggested.

What the couple needs is to sit down with an open mind to know each other's expectations, communicate openly about their feelings, explain why they value their way of celebration, and come to a well-thought-out understanding. A compromise honours emotional needs and fosters understanding instead of resentment.

Note for readers: This article reflects the individual’s account and public reactions. It is not professional advice. Readers should seek professional guidance when faced with relationship and mental health issues.