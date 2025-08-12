Who was Liz Lin Ruoyu? Taiwanese influencer dies at 36, husband shares emotional tribute

Liz Lin Ruoyu, a well-known Taiwanese beauty creator, has died at the age of 36. The news was shared by her husband on Instagram, who wrote, “Although Liz has quietly left, the beauty and love she left behind will always be with us.” He shared an emotional video of Liz and her sweet moments over the years as he shared the news of her passing. Taiwanese influencer Liz Lin Ruoyu passed away at 36.(Instagram/hehehaha1989)

Who is Liz Lin Ruoyu?

Liz started posting beauty and lifestyle content in 2012. Over the years, she grew to more than 144,000 followers on Instagram. However, her husband says she never saw herself as just an “influencer,” according to People. She liked to treat her followers like friends, talking with them in comments and messages. Her husband said she was known for “infinite gentleness and care,” and she had a soft spot for small animals.

Her feed was full of makeup tips, little daily moments, and warm personal thoughts. People often said her page felt friendly, not just about selling products or showing trends.

After her passing, friends in the beauty community shared tributes. Hannah Yang wrote, “Still miss you so much.” Nancy Tsai, who had known Liz for more than 15 years, said, “We have so many memories worth smiling together.”

Liz’s posts were never just about beauty. She also shared her curiosity for the world, her love for nature, and her creative ideas. It was this mix that made her stand out in a crowded social media world. Her husband wrote that he will not be shutting down her Instagram handle so that Liz's memories can be stored amongst her followers and friends.

The cause of death has not been made public. For many, Liz’s death is a sad reminder that behind social media accounts are real people with real lives. Her husband’s emotional tribute to her, describing her beauty and kindness, has garnered several reactions from her fans and friends alike.