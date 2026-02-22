Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia shares dating advice for Indian couples: 'In 2-3 months, give a yes or no'

She argued that if the ultimate goal was marriage , a clear understanding of compatibility should be reached far sooner than the five-year mark. "After five years, have they still not understood [each other]?" she questioned.

She expressed bewilderment at the Western practice of multi-year dating or cohabitation that ends in a breakup. To her, a lack of a 'yes' after years of companionship is a failure of logic. Sima said, "Actually, I saw people in the West; they meet first. They meet for 1, 2, or 3 years. And after that, they say, 'No, no, no, no. We cannot go ahead.' Then why did they meet for 3 years?"

Speaking in an Instagram video shared by BBC Asian Network on February 21, Sima drew a sharp line between western dating habits and traditional Indian matchmaking values. Her message was clear: the modern tendency to test-drive a relationship for years was a waste of time.

Sima Taparia, marriage consultant and star of Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking , is once again stirring the pot on relationship timelines. In a new video, Sima Taparia, aka 'Sima Aunty', delivered a blunt ultimatum to singles: stop wasting years and start making decisions. Also read | 11 dating mistakes to avoid according to relationship coach: 'Don't become an unpaid therapist for broken people

The Sima Aunty standard Contrasting this with her professional approach in India, Sima revealed her strict timeline for clients. She believed that three months was the sweet spot for determining if a match has a future. "In India, within two or three months, I tell them, 'Please give me a yes or a no.' That’s all," she said.

‘They are not all looking for marriage or kids’ Her comments highlight the ongoing tension between individualistic dating (common in the West) and purpose-driven matchmaking (traditional in India). While Sima maintained that prolonged dating was simply an exercise in indecision, her critics argued that three months was hardly enough time to truly know a person.

A comment on the video shared by BBC Asian Network read, "Depends on the age. I don't think anyone on their early 20's should be making life decisions in 3 months." A person also said, "Everyone's on their best behaviour in the first 3 to 6 months of meeting. After that, they can't pretend anymore, and their true personality comes out." Another shared, "Yes, but they are not all looking for marriage or kids."

For Sima, who has spent decades pairing couples across the globe, marriage is a commitment based on shared values and family alignment — factors she believes can be vetted quickly if both parties are serious.

