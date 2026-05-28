Kangana Ranaut hearts Rujuta Diwekar's 3 rules for girls who want to marry: ‘Marry only after you have…’

Meanwhile, the second rule advised women to build a strong financial cushion if they are considering taking a break from work after marriage. It said, “If you are planning to take a break from work post shaadi, have at least three years' savings in the bank.”

Sharing the post, Rujuta wrote, “These are my three rules for girls who want to marry.” Her first rule focused on career security : “Marry only after you have found a firm footing in your career.”

Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar , has sparked conversation on social media after she shared a post highlighting the importance of financial and career stability for women before they decide to get married, and noting that marriage should be an option, not a necessity. The post garnered a positive response from women on Instagram, with many revealing that they have been single and happy.

Her third rule stressed the importance of keeping wedding expenses realistic and manageable. She said, “Your wedding budget should be no more than your three-month salary.”

Furthermore, Rujuta stated that most importantly, women should remember that marriage is optional and that the ‘largest cohort of happy people on earth is single women, followed closely by married men.’ She added, “My shaadi advice is very sound, but what we do, spending way beyond Kour means just for appeasement of the boy's side is not.”

How did the internet react? The post soon garnered several comments and likes from Instagram users. Kangana Ranaut also liked the post. Highlighting the joy of being a single woman, one user commented, “I am 43 and happily Unmarried (never married), living alone, single by choice and absolutely in love with myself and my life. The best decision of my life as an Indian woman was choosing not to get married. It has not been easy, but it's sooo worth it.”

Someone else wrote, "These are MY 3 messages to my daughters:

1. You should marry only if you truly want to. Marriage is a choice and not a compulsion.

2. If you do, ask yourself if you really want to begin your new life in someone else’s house.

3. And if you decide to, please know that if you ever feel disrespected, don’t feel alone, this home is yours, and you can always come back."

Another user, highlighting the importance of financial independence and finding the right partner, commented, “Happily married and had a strong corporate career before marriage for 13 years saved more than my husband during all these years still untouched, working on my start-up, have a baby...small happy family...husband is the one who pays bills I do the contingency management and take that money back once situation stables. So it all depends on the person, and marriage is more about luck...it's always advisable to be financially independent, no matter what.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media.