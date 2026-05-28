Elderly man's refreshing views on late marriage impress internet: ‘Uncle parents ki feed mein jao’

He noted that, having witnessed older generations endure unhappy marriages characterised by silent suffering and the feeling of being trapped, young people are prioritising emotional compatibility over traditional timelines. “Life is long, and with wrong decisions, it feels even longer,” he added.

On May 26, content creator Vinod Kumar Sharma, who goes by the handle Instauncle, highlighted in an Instagram video that it is not out of disinterest, but due to a profound fear of choosing the wrong partner . “Why do you think young people these days are getting married late—or not getting married at all?” he captioned the post.

Modern youth is increasingly delaying or avoiding marriage . Some wait for the right partner to come along or for the right time, after checking certain goals on their list; others simply do not believe in the institution of marriage.

The video begins with Sharma saying, “Nowadays, young adults in their 30s and 35s do not fear marriage itself, but rather the prospect of making the wrong choice. They have observed that many people are unhappy in their relationships, yet are unable to speak up about it. Some are merely ‘adjusting,’ while others stay put simply because turning back is no longer an easy option.”

Sharma then goes on to describe how the younger generation views the decision to get married as a critical life choice, in which finding the right person is more important than speed. He also emphasises that it is far better to wait for the right person than to rush into a lifelong commitment with the wrong one.

Finding the right person is more important than the right age Consequently, he stated that when someone remarks to young people that they have reached the ‘marriageable age,’ today's generation thinks differently. For them, he notes, it is not about finding the ‘right age,’ but about finding the ‘right partner’ and making the ‘right decision.’

“Thus, this is not a rejection of marriage, but a conscious choice to avoid making a mistake. Remember, young ones: it is far better to wait a little longer for the right person than to rush into things with the wrong one,” he added.

Ultimately, the shift in behaviour among the younger generation to marry later in life represents a conscious effort to avoid the mistakes of the past generation and ensure genuine long-term happiness with the person they choose to spend their lives with.

How did the internet react? The internet was impressed by Sharma's refreshing views. One Instagram user commented, “Uncle, please go to my parents' feed.” Another wrote, “Finally, an elder spoke about it! Proud of you, Uncle Ji.” Someone else commented, “Wow, sir, your thinking is so open and cool.”

“We have witnessed this firsthand with our own parents. From the very beginning, they have maintained their relationship out of sheer compulsion, simply because there was no way for them to separate. There is no peace in our home, and they have always been emotionally unavailable to us children,” someone wrote.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media.