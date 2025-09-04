‘Loud looking’ in dating: Why singles are choosing to be open, direct and unapologetically honest

Across the modern dating landscape, individuals are redefining how connections are made. With greater confidence and self-awareness, singles are navigating relationships in ways that are upfront, direct, and honest, creating a shift in traditional dating norms. (Also read: Relationship expert says the real reason couples drift apart isn’t sex or communication: ‘You don’t feel known anymore' ) Dating landscape shifts as singles demand clarity and intent in connections. (Freepik)

What is loud looking?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ravi Mittal, Founder and CEO of QuackQuack, shares, "There was a time when people hinted at their preference in a partner; a subtle sign here, a cryptic remark there, to make others understand their expectations. That's turning obsolete now. People are loud and proud about what they want in life. Daters are unapologetically expressing what they want in their partner, for instance, mentioning "I want long-term commitment" in the very first message or adding "DM only if you love cats."

"It's a fast-paced world where vagueness is a luxury and a waste of time, according to 3 in 6 daters in the country. Gen Z and Millennials alike are noted as preferring matches who are more upfront about their desires, leaving less room for speculation and misaligned goals," says Ravi.

Loud looking reduces confusion but maintains excitement in dating.(Freepik)

What are the pros and cons

Talking about the pros, Ravi adds, "It filters out incompatible matches before emotional connections are made, saving time and energy, and it's the best way to avoid dead-end conversations. Gen Zs call it the 'energy-saving mode, ' where you find people who match your vibe without going through the other hundreds who don't. It effectively eliminates the confusion but never the 'butterflies.'

According to him, the cons are, "12% of millennial daters have called this approach the 'romance killer.' However, the majority claimed that it does not harm the 'romance' part; it just removes the guesswork. Daters who have adopted this approach say that this isn't the end of mystery, but rather, it is the end of toxic mixed signals.

"Daters say people who are loud looking are green flags because you know they are dating with intention. They are not here to play games or misdirect you. These people are straightforward, confident, and the fact that they have a sense of 'direction' makes them ever so attractive to other matches," concludes Ravi.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.