Love venting with friends? Study says complaining about others can make you more well-liked in your social circle

We all love venting to our best friends or friend circle about things or another mutual acquaintance that annoys us. It can be a pesky classmate, an annoying work colleague, a friend, or an irreparable workplace situation. We roll our eyes and recount frustrating details to release the pent-up emotions. But this age-old ritual of venting serves a deeper, more strategic purpose than we ever realized. A new study by UCLA psychologists suggests that venting is more than an emotional release. It is a secret weapon that makes you more well-liked in your social circle. The study focuses on why vent and the hidden social advantages it can provide. (Pinterest)

Venting may be a uniquely effective social strategy

The study, published in the journal Evolution and Human Behavior, was conducted by Dr Jaimie Krems, an associate professor of psychology at UCLA, and her colleagues. It focuses on why vent and the hidden social advantages it can provide. Dr Krem said, “Since the 1950s, we've known the Freudian catharsis explanation for venting is wrong. It can feel good to vent, but venting doesn't reliably decrease anger and sometimes even amplifies anger.”

So, why do we vent?

According to the study, the answer lies in the subtle ways venting can manipulate social dynamics in our favour. When we vent about one friend to another, we unconsciously make ourselves look better by comparison and strengthen our bond with the listener.

The team tested this theory by conducting an experiment with 1,700 participants. In the scenarios, participants read vignettes where one friend (the venter) complained about another mutual friend (the target) to a third friend (the listener). Then, they monitored how the listener's views were affected towards the venter and the target.

The results

Across multiple experiments, the study found that venting consistently caused listeners to like the venter more than the target. People who vented were viewed as favourably as those who shared neutral information or talked about their own problems unrelated to the target.

In one experiment, participants who heard someone vent were more willing to allocate valuable resources (in this case, lottery tickets) to the venter at the target's expense. The findings prove that venting is an effective social strategy, unlike criticism or gossip. This is because "venting allows us to communicate negative information about others while maintaining an air of innocence."

"We tested a novel alliance view of venting - that under certain parameters, venting can make the people we vent to support us over the people we vent about," Dr Krems explains. When one vents, they benefit from making someone look bad without being seen as aggressive. Of course, this doesn't mean that people consciously vent with the intention of social manipulation.

Venting is not foolproof

However, venting isn't foolproof. It can backfire if the listener perceives the venter as having aggressive intent or being rivalrous with the target. The effectiveness of venting relies on finding a delicate balance of expressing frustration without appearing malicious.

"People are so lonely right now, and that puts even greater pressure on us as researchers to be honest about how friendship works. As much as we want it to be all unicorns and rainbows, sometimes it's more like a koala: cuddly but also vicious," Dr Krems concludes.

The study makes us understand human social behaviour. It does not consider venting as a mere emotional release but rather a complex strategy we use to navigate our social worlds.