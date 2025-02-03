No matches on dating apps? Study shows frequent users may suffer from body image issues and low-self esteem

Dating app is all the rage in the digital era. It has completely changed the way people connect and find their matches. Convenience is one of the factors that propel the success of dating apps- at the tap of finger- hundreds of potential matches can unfurl. But this comes with its own set of challenges. Body image issue is common in dating app users. (Shutterstock)

The in-person interaction is replaced by an online profile filled with photos, where a single swipe, left or right, can determine whether the interaction moves forward or ends. This puts a very heavy importance on appearances, making quick judgments based only on first impressions. Addressing this, a study revealed how dating apps increase feelings of poor body image, self-esteem and other related mental health issues.

Dating apps cause body image issues

Pictures play a big role in determining the matches on dating app. Most of the evaluations are done on the basis of those pictures. (Shutterstock)

The study pointed to a very problematic side effect of dating apps. After comprehensively assessing 45 studies, the researchers revealed that the majority of the studies (85%) showed a very toxic trend. High dating app use is linked to increased dissatisfaction with one's appearance, as well as feelings of body shame or the development of eating disorders. There's a lot of anxiety and low self-esteem as well.

Why does this happen

Getting rejected on dating apps (like getting no matches at all) can make the users severely underconfident.(Shutterstock)

The researchers explained that dating apps, much like social media, are 'image-centric.' Dating app users start to get worked up over the images they upload on their profile, as rejection is a big part of this fear. Rejection on dating apps can take many forms, from the lack of matches to more explicit forms of discrimination or abuse. This can worsen mental health, with dating app users becoming overly concerned and feeling pressure.

Most of the time, dating app users perceive that rejection happens because of the images and that they don't look good enough in their profile pics, leading to low self-esteem and body image issues.

What can be done?

The researchers suggested alternative ideas where everything won't be solely pinned on pictures. Developers can play a role by reducing the emphasis on photos and increasing moderation to prevent abuse and discrimination.

The researchers further advised the dating app users to adopt a mindful approach. So, rather than focusing solely on physical appearance, users should choose profile pictures that feel similar to their personality or interests.

Furthermore, it’s also important to take breaks from the apps when feeling too stressed, overwhelmed or rejected. If anyone experiences abuse, they should report it to create a safer environment for all dating app users.

