Struggling with communicating with your partner? Here's how you can fix it

Communication is essential for the sustainability of a relationship. It helps clear up misunderstandings and dispel any doubts a partner may harbour, bringing everything into the open. But, finding the right words to express one's thoughts and feelings can sometimes be challenging. While articulating inner emotions may feel difficult, open communication strengthens the bond between partners. Open communication helps clear out doubts and misunderstandings.

So, if you are at a fix on how to get started with open communication, Jordan Dann, a couples therapist, as per his Instagram bio, shared what to say to your partner on a daily or weekly basis.

Appreciate

By telling what you appreciate about your partner, helps them feel better.

Appreciation is very important in a relationship as it acknowledges all the big and small efforts put in. This helps the partner feel that they are ‘heard' and ‘seen.’ It strengthens the connection further. Sometimes these little acts of effort in the relationship are overlooked. But taking a moment to show gratitude for these little moments makes the relationship special.

Jordan listed out these pointers on which you can appreciate your partner:

Something your partner did or said that contributed to your feeling of connection.

Something that contributed to the peace between you.

Something that made you feel good.

Something that you witnessed about your partner that is amazing that has nothing to do with you, but you witness it and you're like “WOW” Inspired.

Take accountability

Don't shrug off your mistakes, take accountability.

Jordan emphasized how crucial accountability is. He explained that it’s not just about ensuring safety or repairing a mistake, it’s about understanding your partner’s feelings and recognizing that your actions may have hurt them.

He further described that taking accountability develops greater awareness and mindfulness, helping people become more conscious of how their actions impact others.

Do things together

Take the lead and ask, “Something new I’d like to propose that we do together is…”

Jordan explained that couples should try new experiences together-whether it’s dancing in the living room, cooking a new meal, or exploring places they haven’t been before. New experiences help them grow.

Communicate needs

Hear out your partner's emotional and physical needs.

Sometimes partner may not realise your needs, so proper communication is required.

Jordan suggested taking a moment to tune into your body, as it’s the wisest and most intimate environment for identifying your needs. Whether it's craving a hug, needing more support in daily life, or wanting to bring more attention to a certain aspect of your relationship, listening to yourself can help you express what you need.

Share what you love about the relationship

Your shared activities can help brighten the mood.

A relationship is also about reflecting on and feeling grateful for the strengths of the dynamic between you and your partner. Taking the time to appreciate what works well will benefit the relationship. Celebrating these strengths helps the couple understand their shared strengths so that the couple can easily sail through any challenge.

Jordan shared that you should share what you feel you and your partner are great at, like:

We are such great parents!

We are listening to one another more deeply.

We share responsibilities and come through for one another.

