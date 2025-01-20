Menu Explore
Parents do have favourites among their children: Study reveals who are in their good books

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Adrija Dey
Jan 20, 2025 08:08 AM IST

Study shows how birth order, gender and personality mould parental favouritism. 

Siblings often ask parents who they love more, to which they respond that they equally love everyone. Even siblings may brawl over it, pulling each others’ legs with silly ‘adopted from dump’ jokes out of playful spite. A study published in Psychological Bulletin found that indeed parental favouritism exists, revealing surprising insights into how birth order, gender and personality influence a parent’s behaviour towards them, sometimes even unknowingly.

Parents may say they treat everyone equally, but unconsciously due to some factors they may be biased. (Shutterstock)
Parents may say they treat everyone equally, but unconsciously due to some factors they may be biased. (Shutterstock)

Grounds for favouritism

Siblings may get upset over treatments of favouritism.(Shutterstock)
Siblings may get upset over treatments of favouritism.(Shutterstock)

The study found the grounds for favouritism based on birth order, gender and personality.

For birth order, the study found that younger siblings often receive more favourable treatment, while older siblings tend to enjoy greater autonomy and less parental control as they grow older.

Secondly, for gender-based favouritism, parents slightly favour their daughters more than their sons. Although children are unaware of this, even parents may notice these biases.

Lastly, on personality-centric favouritism, those children who are agreeable and responsible are favoured often. They are more cooperative, accommodating, and easy to get along with, and as a result, making it easier for parents to connect with them more and treat them favourably.

All these patterns help parents connect with their children more easily than with the other.

Understanding individualised needs

The study author Alex Jensen pointed out how childhood relationships shape a person. The study further emphasized the importance of parents addressing their children's feelings of unfairness when it comes to favouritism. When a child points out favouritism, it could mean they need more understanding or that changes in parenting are necessary. Otherwise, when left unexplained, it may harm their mental health.

Parents insist on treating every child the same, but every individual has unique strengths and uniqueness which requires a different approach. Instead of treating all children the same, parents should focus on their individualised needs, such as considering each child’s personality, interests, and emotional requirements. By doing so, parents can help every child feel valued and supported.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
