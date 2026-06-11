Psychologist shares the green flags that matter for long-term relationship success, from communication to mutual respect

According to Damini, one of the biggest green flags is being emotionally accountable. Emotional trust is built by a partner who can take responsibility for their mistakes, apologise genuinely, and look at their own behaviour. It's not that people screw up; that's why relationships struggle. It's that people don't own their screw-ups.

When people talk about relationships , conversations tend to focus on red flags such as manipulation, dishonesty, emotional unavailability or toxicity. But it’s also just as important to recognise green flags because healthy relationships aren’t just about the absence of problems. They are built on emotional safety , maturity and effort from both sides. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Damini Grover, a counselling psychologist, life coach, author, and founder of I’m powered centre for counselling and well-being,

“One green flag that is massively overlooked today is contextual intelligence, the ability to read what a situation calls for emotionally, not react mechanically or defensively,” Damini highlighted. It involves awareness and control over emotions, empathy and adaptability. Relational maturity is shown by a partner who can tell when their other half needs reassurance, space, practical help, or just to be heard.

Another underrated green flag is consistency . Grand gestures can feel exciting at first, but long-term relationships are held together by reliability, showing up emotionally, keeping promises, communicating clearly and creating a sense of stability over time.

Another major green flag is being able to handle conflict respectfully. All couples disagree. It’s not avoiding arguments that predicts long-term success, but how they’re managed. Can two people communicate without humiliation, stonewalling, and emotional aggression? Can they pause, self-regulate and bring themselves back to the conversation with respect? “Healthy couples see conflict as something to work through together, not a battle to be won,” said Damini.

People with contextual intelligence don't view all situations through the lens of ego or rigid rules; they act with an understanding of the emotional context. Shared growth orientation is also a major factor that impacts relationships. Healthy partners are open to feedback, self-awareness and personal growth rather than thinking they already know it all. Healthy relationships are built on a willingness to grow, not on being locked into fixed ways of behaving.

Emotional safety According to Damini, another important and crucial green flag is emotional safety, the ability to be vulnerable without being ridiculed, dismissed, or punished. In emotionally safe relationships, people can be authentic about their fears, needs, and feelings without always feeling like they’re walking on eggshells.

Ultimately, lasting relationships are rarely built on perfection or constant romance. They are created through emotional maturity, self-awareness, adaptability, respect and the willingness to consciously build the relationship over time.

Note for the readers: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Please consult a qualified expert for personalised guidance.