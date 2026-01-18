Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: 'Good girls don't make history, bold girls make history'
Priyanka Chopra's advice holds weight in a world where everyone's keen to share their two cents. At the end of the day, having faith in yourself matters.
Everyone has their own dreams, but to achieve them, to have a stand and to shape yourself rather than letting society define who you are, it takes audacious courage and gumption to break the mould. Society naturally has a proclivity to confine and pigeonhole, expecting to follow and abide by the unsaid norms in hopes of being rewarded. But only by making unconventional choices can one carve out one's path and become inspirational for others.
And the quintessential example is actor Priyanka Chopra, who won the Miss World 2000 pageant and went on to make waves in Bollywood with an iconic filmography. But even after establishing herself as a household name (the one and only ‘desi girl'), she took a massive leap in 2015, heading to Hollywood. There, she starred in the series Quantico, which further led her to other international projects. Today, she continues to command attention internationally, from presenting awards at the Golden Globes to serving as the Global Brand Ambassador for luxury brand Bvlgari, proving that bold choices can redefine one and turn out to be inspirational.
Priyanka Chopra on why you need to be a bold girl
Priyanka Chopra appeared on the Life Of BeerBiceps podcast on November 22, 2022, where she delivered an incredibly inspirational message about self-empowerment and making bold choices in life.
"Good girls don't make history, you know what I mean? Bold girls make history, bold people make history, so if you want to be the lead actor of your movie, which is your life, you have gotta take choices that might be contrary to what you have heard and that empowerment may or may not come from your parents, may or may not come from your family or boyfriend or whoever you are around it comes from you and that no one can do."
What does it mean?
For too long, too much emphasis has been placed on being a ‘good girl,' as if a girl is only ‘good’ when she follows the rules. But Priyanka reminded us that we are the protagonists of our own lives, and to live fully and achieve our dreams, we need to take risks and dare to step beyond the societal norms, going against expectations, even if it makes others uncomfortable. Most importantly, according to the actor, self-empowerment must come from within. It is internal and self-generated. While those around us, whether it is family or partners, may support and encourage, at the end of the day, the decisions lie with us, and we are responsible for them. Her words also underscore the importance of trusting oneself instead of relying on external validation.
