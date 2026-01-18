Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: 'Good girls don't make history, bold girls make history'

Everyone has their own dreams, but to achieve them, to have a stand and to shape yourself rather than letting society define who you are, it takes audacious courage and gumption to break the mould. Society naturally has a proclivity to confine and pigeonhole, expecting to follow and abide by the unsaid norms in hopes of being rewarded. But only by making unconventional choices can one carve out one's path and become inspirational for others.



ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Aishwarya Rai: 'I think the biggest strength lies in one's ability to say no' Priyanka Chopra believes in standing up for yourself to achieve your dreams. (Getty Images via AFP)

And the quintessential example is actor Priyanka Chopra, who won the Miss World 2000 pageant and went on to make waves in Bollywood with an iconic filmography. But even after establishing herself as a household name (the one and only ‘desi girl'), she took a massive leap in 2015, heading to Hollywood. There, she starred in the series Quantico, which further led her to other international projects. Today, she continues to command attention internationally, from presenting awards at the Golden Globes to serving as the Global Brand Ambassador for luxury brand Bvlgari, proving that bold choices can redefine one and turn out to be inspirational.