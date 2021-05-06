Sameera Reddy opens up on difficulties in parenting during coronavirus pandemic

Former Bollywood actor Sameera Reddy's Instagram feed is flooded with videos, images and posts of her enjoying routine life, making the most of the small moments and also sharing messages of empowerment. Whether it's putting up posts about self love, fun videos with her mother-in-law, parenting tips or just casual glimpses into her wholesome life with her sweet little family with husband Akshai Varde and children Hans and Nyra, Sameera sure knows how to make the most of even the dullest of days. Like for most parents, the coronavirus pandemic posed to be quite a tough time to be parenting for Sameera Reddy too, and the 42-year-old admitted that while she did anticipate that parenting would not be a bed of roses, she certainly did not expect to deal with a pandemic.

Sharing a throwback post from 2015, Sameera shared an image of herself holding her baby bump as husband Akshai hugs and kisses her. Sharing the adorable post, Sameera wrote, "The day before we first became parents ❤️🌟 May 2015 I knew we’d see some tough times as parents but never expected something like a pandemic. This a shoutout to all parents battling to keep their kids safe."





She continued that she felt the pain and anxiety of all parents, "I feel you , I feel your stress and I also feel your strength . It was only Akshai’s and my teamwork that got us through these last few weeks of trying to take care of the kids and ourselves in our home quarantine. We had moments of a anxiety , frustration , weakness , fear , hope and love. As a couple just when we thought couldn’t get any more tested, we were, and we found a balance and a strength we never knew existed. For single parents or partners who couldn’t be together in these tough times we cannot imagine what it must be like. To all pregnant mamas stay strong and positive. Sending you all our prayers and love. We will get through this."

Tagging her husband in the post, Sameera hash tagged it with #staystrong #staysafe #family #teamwork. Sameera's post recieved lots of appreciation with over 1.5 lakh people liking it, and Sameera's Sassy Saasu, the online alter ego her mother-in-law Manjri Varde, couldn't help but applaud Sameera and Akshai and wrote, "Togetherness in thought and togetherness in action. Togetherness in understanding and togetherness in execution. Diverse thoughts and ideas can be brought to the table and then dealt with jointly, for the greater good of an entire family. Goals"