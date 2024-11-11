Singles’ Day 2024: 5 ways to embrace and celebrate yourself today, and every other day

Singles’ Day 2024: Also known as Double 11, Singles’ Day is a Chinese celebration day where people indulge in shopping and self-care. The day is dedicated to everyone who are not in a relationship, and are solo in their journeys. While not having the special one in your life can be taxing sometimes, Singles’ Day is focused on celebrating independence, finding joy in being alive and embracing happiness. Singles’ Day is focused on celebrating independence, finding joy in being alive and embracing happiness. (Unsplash)

Every year, Singles’ Day is celebrated on November 11. As we celebrate the special day today, scroll down to find ways to celebrate and nurture your soul.

Learn a new recipe:

Leaen a new recipe.(Shutterstock)

Instead of sitting at home and brooding over lost relationships, we can embrace our cooking skills b mastering a new recipe. Be it baking a cake for our loved ones or whipping up a new pasta recipe, it’s never too late to learn something new.

Spa day at home:

Have a spa day at home.(Pexels)

We don’t always need to burn a hole in the pocket to have a good time. With some bath bombs, scented candles, flowers, and our favourite book, we can have a spa day at home, in our own bathroom.

Start reading a new book:

Read a new book.(Pexels)

Instead of complaining about our busy lives and how we never find time to pick up the book we have been trying to read for long, choose this day to finally start it. Curl up inside a blanket with a new book, indulge in your favourite food and wander into the world of imagination.

Movie marathon:

Have a movie marathon at home.(Pexels)

A movie day at home can never go wrong. Slip into nostalgia with your favourite movies back-to-back with a movie marathon at home. Get into your comfy pajamas and celebrate yourself.

Journaling:

Write down your thoughts in a journal.(Pexels)

If you like to write down your thoughts, goals, ambitions, challenges, find a cozy corner inside the house, and start journaling. It helps in clearing the mind and making better plans for the future ahead.