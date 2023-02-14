Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Situationship to Love Haze: Tinder launches a Modern Dating Dictionary for GenZ

Situationship to Love Haze: Tinder launches a Modern Dating Dictionary for GenZ

relationships
Published on Feb 14, 2023

Tinder, in partnership with Under 25, released a Modern Dating Dictionary to equip young daters with the latest dating jargon to help them navigate their search for true love

The days of slow courting are long gone and taken over by place, a new landscape defined by openness, honesty, and a focus on self-care.(Pexels)
ByPrapti Upadhayay

The world of dating has undergone a major transformation in recent years, particularly for young adults. The days of slow courting are long gone and taken over by place, a new landscape defined by openness, honesty, and a focus on self-care.

Tinder, in partnership with Under 25, has recently released a Modern Dating Dictionary to help navigate this new world of dating. The dictionary contains a range of new words and phrases to cater to the dating style of young adults looking for their soulmates.

Situationships

Young adults are seeking clarity in their relationships and are turning to situationships as a way to enjoy the benefits of a relationship without the pressure. This trend has seen a 49% increase in the number of members on Tinder who have added "situationships" as their relationship status.

Sober Dating

Young daters are putting their physical, emotional, mental, and sexual well-being first, and are challenging stigmas around the need for downtime. This focus on self-care is a sign of the times, as the newest generation of young adults strives to be the best version of themselves.

Daterviews

Daterviews are also becoming more common. These dates feel more like an interview than a romantic encounter, as people try to figure out whether the stranger they're meeting is a good match. This can be intimidating, but it's also a way to get to know someone quickly and efficiently.

Love Haze

Love Haze refers to the state of being head over heels in love, to the point where one can't see their partner's flaws. While this is a common experience, it's important to look for both red flags and green signs to determine whether a relationship is healthy and compatible.

Value Match

Young adults are recognizing the impact lifestyle choices and values have on relationships, and they're seeking partners whose interests and values align with their own. When interests match, it's a good sign that two people will be compatible and have mutual respect for each other.

The emergence of these new trends and terminology showcases a growing interest in promoting clarity, self-care, and mutual respect in relationships.

personal relationships relationships relationship relationship advice dating tinder + 4 more
