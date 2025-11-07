Therapist shares 3 tips to raise emotionally strong kids in a digital world of likes and filters

Modern parents try their very best to balance demanding jobs, endless WhatsApp school groups, and the constant pressure to “do it all right.” But in the middle of all this, something subtle keeps shaping their children’s emotional world, which is the screens in front of them. Children learn authentic love through respectful co-parenting practices, says therapist. (Pexels)

These days, 9-year-olds already worry about how they look on camera and teenagers compare their family to what they see online. Children are now growing up in a world where how life looks often matters more than how life feels. And that’s where the need for co-parenting comes in more than ever. (Also read: Noida psychologist shares how constant screen time is causing ‘Popcorn Brain Syndrome’ in teenagers and young adults )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Saakshi Singla, child and family counsellor and therapist, shares three ways in which co-parenting can have a positive impact on a child’s mental well-being:

1. Teaches emotional authenticity

Parents worry endlessly about their child’s screen time, but forget that their own digital behaviour is a silent curriculum. Children are intuitive. They can feel emotional truth, even behind a screen. When a parent performs happiness online while staying distant offline, the child learns that emotions are meant to be managed for show, not lived with honesty. Conscious co-parenting means choosing connection over curation, and it requires effort from both parents.

2. Sets healthy examples of communication

Children who see parents co-parenting with steady respect and honest communication learn that love isn’t about drama, it’s about dependability. When they see parents resolving conflicts privately instead of posting cryptic quotes online, they learn boundaries. When they see affection without filters, they learn what authentic love looks like.

3. Shows what a healthy home looks like

The truth is that children learn about love not just from home, but from screens too. It is when parents show their children that there is more to life than a screen and make real life more fulfilling for the kids that the children develop healthy values in life. Seeing a father cook meals while the mother is busy giving the baby a bath is something that helps set a healthy picture of a family in a child’s mind.

When co-parents choose grace over gossip, compassion over comparison, and authenticity over performance, they raise children who know that love doesn’t need to be performed to be real.

