Tilda Swinton reveals she identifies as queer
Academy Award and BAFTA winner Tilda Swinton has revealed that she has always felt she was "queer". The 60-year-old actor, known for films such as "Orlando", "The Chronicles of Narnia" series, "Okja" and "Suspiria", said being queer is a "sensibility" for her. "I always felt I was queer," she said, adding that she found comfort in her career.
"I was just looking for my queer circus, and I found it. I'm very clear that queer is actually, for me anyway, to do with sensibility. And having found it, it's my world," Swinton told British Vogue in an interview.
The actor has had a wide-ranging international career in both indie and studio-backed films, having worked with directors including Bong Joon-ho, Luca Guadagnino, Wes Anderson, Jim Jarmusch, Joanna Hogg and the Coen brothers.
"Now I have a family with Wes Anderson, I have a family with Bong Joon-ho, I have a family with Jim Jarmusch, I have a family with Luca Guadagnino, with Lynne Ramsay, with Joanna Hogg," she said in a reference to the bond she shares with her collaborators. Swinton has been in a relationship with painter Sandro Kopp since 2004. She also shares twins Honor and Xavier, 23, with artist John Byrne (81).This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Alabama judge declares transgender driver's license policy as unconstitutional
US District Judge Myron Thompson, on Friday, said that the policy stating that people, "can only change the sex designation on their driver's licenses by changing their genitalia," is unconstitutional.
