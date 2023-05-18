Building a future-ready and resilient workforce is crucial for organisations to adapt to the rapidly evolving business landscape but developing such a workforce is an ongoing process and it requires a strategic and proactive approach that focuses on continuous learning, agility, collaboration and employee well-being. By investing in these strategies, organisations can develop a workforce that is better equipped to thrive in the face of future challenges or prepared to meet future challenges. Tips to build a resilient workforce that is prepared to meet future challenges (Photo by Jason Goodman on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Roma Priya, Founder of Burgeon Law, shared, “Building a future-ready and resilient workforce requires businesses to approach their human capital strategy with agility, adaptability and innovation. Businesses must consider three approaches to develop a workforce that is equipped to thrive in a constantly evolving business landscape. Firstly, businesses need to focus on upskilling and reskilling their employees. Employees need to stay current with the latest skills and knowledge to remain relevant and productive. Investing in training programs that build on employees' existing expertise and provide them with new competencies will not only prepare them for the future of work but also improve their job satisfaction and loyalty. Additionally, in today's high-demand work environment, ensuring the right “experience quotient” in employee engagement can be advantageous for cultivating employer affinity and advocacy.”

She further suggested, “Secondly, businesses should embrace a flexible work culture. By offering a remote or hybrid work arrangement to employees, organizations can access a broader range of skilled workers and enhance their work-life equilibrium, ultimately resulting in elevated levels of productivity and employee retention. Finally, businesses must prioritise diversity, equity and inclusion in their workforce. Creating an inclusive and equitable workplace that values and respects differences will not only attract top talent but also promote creativity, innovation, and collaboration to drive the business forward.”

According to Nimisha Dua, CHRO at Grip, as the business landscape continues to evolve, building a future-ready and resilient workforce is no longer a choice but a necessity for organisations. She revealed, “New technologies will make certain jobs extinct, while creating new job opportunities which will require deep domain expertise and analytical skills. Organisations must invest in workforce upskilling to navigate the future of work and capitalise on technology's potential. The approach should involve creating learning pathways for employees to enhancetheir skills, complementing technology-specific skills with soft skills. This can be achieved by bundling training sessions with learning modules, fostering a culture of continuous upskilling, reskilling and career growth.”

She highlighted, “Organisations are shifting towards skill-based talent management, with a focus on internal mobility to increase employee motivation and retention. Using a performance management system to track employees' niche and transferable skills, certifications and career progression can help organizations identify, redeploy and grow their talent pool to meet fulfilment demands. Employees now prioritise their overall experience and well-being. A purposeful career, flexibility, employee-centric policies and accessibility to leadership are key requisites. Building a good employee experience requires an integrated approach to people, processes and technology. A culture of transparency and open communication, complementing processes and systems, can instil a sense of connection and alignment with the organisation's vision and goals.”