Twinkle Khanna's ‘Sunday gyaan on flying kites’ is the only positive vibe needed

Often seen making headlines for being unapologetically outspoken about her strong opinions, Bollywood actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna's “Sunday gyaan” or motivating quotes on life is what we look forward the most and our appetite for relationship advice was fed as she dropped positive vibes in her new Instagram post. Preaching “life is like a flying kite” during her “Sunday gyaan”, Twinkle left us with a positivity note as we enter a new work week and that is exactly the reminder we needed to be grateful for the “ones who help you keep your kite afloat”.

Taking to her social media handle, as has been her weekly routine, Twinkle shared a postcard with a stamp picture of hers along with a motivational message. Using kite as a metaphor for life, Twinkle dramatically expressed, “Life is like flying a kite. Sometimes you have to leave it loose, sometimes you have to hold on tight, sometimes your kite will fly effortlessly (sic)."

Probably referring to the rocky days or the ebbs and lows that one faces in life, Twinkle advised, “Sometimes you will not be able to control it and even when you are struggling to keep it afloat and the string is cutting into your hand, don't let go (sic).”

Pumping us up with rejuvenated zeal, Twinkle concluded by offering a note of hope that read, “The wind will change in your favour once again, just don't let go (sic).” She shared in the caption, “Some Sunday gyaan on flying kites and a little more. Tag the ones who help you keep your kite afloat (sic).”

Needless to say, we were left brimming with gratitude for surviving another year of Covid-19 pandemic with our loved ones by our side, ensuring our mental health along with emotional fitness, as a new coronavirus variant rages outside and lockdown fear looms.