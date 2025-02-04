Unmarried people more depressed? Study reveals why singles are at higher risk

Depression is a major mental illness that is rampant worldwide, posing a fatal risk to lives with attempts of self-harm and suicide. It also causes serious health complications such as heart disease and disability, affecting both mental and physical wellbeing. Given its significantly serious global burden, the scientific community continuously researches various contributing factors to develop effective treatments and preventive measures. Single, unmarried people are more likely to be depressed because of the absence of emotional support that a marriage can provide. (Shutterstock)

A study published in Nature Human Behaviour identified one such factor-marital status. The study found that depressive symptoms are influenced by marital status, with unmarried individuals, including those who are single, divorced, separated, or widowed at a higher risk. These people experience depressive symptoms much more compared to those who are married.

Understanding the connection between marriage and depression

The study analyzed a vast amount of data, assessing participants across multiple countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Korea, and Mexico. The findings clearly indicated a higher likelihood of depressive symptoms among unmarried individuals. This large-scale, cross-cultural study provided a comprehensive understanding of the relationship between marriage and depression.

Beyond this general finding, the study also explored deeper nuances, examining the specific factors that contribute to the risk of depression. The magnitude of the risk depends on some individual risk factors.

Why unmarried people more likely to be depressed

Several factors herald depression in single people, showing that it stems from multifaceted reasons.

The first is gender difference, where unmarried men, more than unmarried women show a higher susceptibility to depressive symptoms. The researchers revealed that this could be due to low social support networks among men and the societal pressure they face regarding marriage and financial stability.

The second factor is educational background. Ironically, the more educated a person is, the higher their risk of depression compared to other unmarried individuals. This is because highly educated individuals face greater social expectations regarding their career growth. They experience a lot of professional stress and lack the emotional support that a partner brings in marriage.

Lastly, unmarried people are found to engage in very unhealthy behaviours like excessive alcohol consumption and smoking. These habits spike depression risk.

The study indicates that marriage brings in a sense of emotional stability and may even alleviate unhealthy lifestyle choices. The researchers also noted that smoking and drinking may exacerbate depression risk.

To sum it up, depression worsens because of a lack of support, making every challenging thing even more difficult to cope with. But in a marriage, the partner can provide emotional, social, and sometimes even financial support, helping to reduce the overwhelming stress.

