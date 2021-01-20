Vegans are better lovers? Here's what 'Baywatch' star Pamela Anderson has to say

'Baywatch' star Pamela Anderson appeared on 'Good Morning Britain' on Monday (local time) where she insisted a plant-based diet can make anyone a better lover.

According to Fox News, it all started after the actress tweeted the statement over the weekend.

Fox News reported that the 53-year-old laughed during the virtual interaction with the hosts. She said, "Cholesterol hardens your arteries, but not much else. That's what I hear. I'm vegan, I'm fairly confident in that statement. Absolutely I think. But I think I've always had a lot of fun in that department."

Anderson added she's been on plant-based diet for about 30 years.

Host Piers Morgan then exclaimed, "I'm a meat-eater and I can assure you fun things happen to us, too!"

"The jury's out Pamela," said the 55-year-old.

"I did offer on Twitter to test this theory Pamela, but I notice you didn't respond to my intrigue. Typical Piers!" Anderson responded.

As reported by Fox News, Dr Hilary Jones, who appeared on the show, voiced his opinion about Anderson's claims. He explained, "You could eat chips all day and still have a vegan diet."

"If you're educated and knowledgeable about veganism, of course, you can have all the nutrients that you need, but it's very difficult to get all the nutrients you need. The amount of cholesterol you eat in meat and dairy, the blood flow to the rest of your body becomes restricted."

In response to Anderson's sex-life remarked, Jones said, "It's stretching a point to a great degree. You can have high cholesterol levels if you're a vegan [and] if you're eating the wrong food. As far as too much red meat, there is the possibility that your arteries could suffer, too."

