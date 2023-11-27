In a relationship, co-regulation helps in creating a space for vulnerability, intimacy and healthy behaviour patterns. When we start to co-regulate or help the partner regulate their emotions, we instantly impact the health of the relationship in a more positive way. "Your emotions and your partner's emotions are interconnected in so many ways. Two major patterns of connection occur during the process of co-regulation and dysregulation. Co-regulation refers to your partner's behaviors (words + action) that pull you back to baseline (emotional stability)," wrote therapist Sadaf Siddiqi. She further added that even though in many relationships, co-regulation and dysregulation happens, the impact is felt more strongly in romantic relationships and the one that involves a parent and a child. Ways to calm your partner's nervous system(Unsplash)

Here are a few ways by which we can help in calming down the partner's nervous system and regulate their emotions:

ALSO READ: Is your partner in distress? Here's what you can do

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Share comforting words: one of the primary things to do when a person's nervous system is showing a stress response is to share comforting words. We can help in validating them and understanding them to empathise with them. Affirmations and words of support also help in such situations.

Provide physical comfort: A safe touch from a person who we feel safe with can help us feel a lot better instantly. Providing a gentle hug or touching their hand can help them to send signals to the nervous system that they are in a safe environment.

Do an act of kindness: A random act of kindness to make them feel good can help them to bring some sunshine on their day. In case we cannot be physically present for them, we can always send some kind words or a self-care package.

Be present with them: We should try to be present with them, give them our undivided attention and do a shared activity together. This will help in regulating their emotions as well as making happy memories together.

Give something thoughtful: Be it a handmade card or making their favourite dish, the thought that goes behind our present matters a lot. This will help them to feel more loved and valued.