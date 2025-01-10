What happens when women outearn their husbands? Study says it hurts the couple's mental health

Traditionally, men earning more than women was the norm. And in some way, this setting was comfortable for the patriarchal society. But nowadays, the financial dynamic has shifted within marriages and women can out-earn their husbands. A study addressed this and revealed how these changing financial roles harm the mental health of the couple, particularly men's. High income is supposed to make people happy- but not when the wife is earning more. (Shutterstock)

Women outearn men

It hurts men's egos when their wives earn more than them. (Shutterstock)

The study shows that the trend is increasing globally where the wives are earning more than their husbands. This is especially true for countries like the United States and Sweden, seeing a 25% increase since the early 2000s. But before this, no study has assessed the psychological implications of this shift.

The researchers from the University of Durham examined heterosexual couples in Sweden, focusing on those married in 2021, with an average age of 37. Over a 10-year observation period, or until divorce, which occurred in about 20% cases, the researchers identified a worrisome trend. When a wife is earning more than her husband, both partners tend to face mental health issues, especially the husband.

The study further explained that the probability of receiving a mental health diagnosis increased by 8% in the couples the researchers observed and by 11% for men specifically. For husbands, substance use-related disorders were the most common diagnoses, while wives were more prone to stress-related conditions.

Influence on mental health

There is a positive connection between income and mental health. When income increases, the mental health of individuals tends to improve, as the additional flow of money allows them to afford a more comfortable lifestyle, making daily living easier. However, when only the wife’s income is considered, this connection turns negative, impacting a man's mental health negatively.

This suggests that income is not just about financial stability but also about power dynamics within relationships. Men may feel emasculated or less confident when their wives start earning more than they do. This insecurity leads them to turn to substance abuse.

Women are also affected mentally as they may not feel supported enough by their spouses. They are constantly stressed, as the study pointed out women suffer from stress-related conditions.

This reaction to women earning more often originates from deeply ingrained societal expectations, where the traditional role of a man is seen as the primary breadwinner, while women are expected to take on caregiving or supportive roles.

