What is boysober? The new relationship trend making people take a break from romance

Trends like benching, gaslighting and breadcrumbing have taken over relationship patterns. People, these days, prefer to drop the off-school style and embrace methods that are tailor-cut for them. One such relationship trend is boysober. According to Alisha Lalljee, psychologist,special educator and psychotherapist, boysober is the practice of taking a break from romantic engagements to focus on self-care and personal growth. Also read | Micro-mance to future-proofing: Dating trends 2025 for Genz and millennials Boysober is the practice of taking a break from romantic engagements to focus on self-care and personal growth(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Alisha Lalljee said, “Boysober encourages focusing on self-care, personal growth, and healing from past toxic relationships. The word boysober is a gender-neutral term, it has been particularly embraced by women seeking to reclaim their time and energy, focusing on personal development and self-discovery. This movement aligns with a broader societal shift towards prioritising self-care and meaningful connections over casual or toxic relationships.”

Know the potential benefits of boysober:

1. Self-discovery and personal growth:

By stepping away from romantic relationships, individuals have more time and space to focus on themselves. This period can be used for reflection, self-improvement, and exploring personal goals.

2. Healing from past relationships:

A break from dating allows for emotional healing, especially if someone has gone through a toxic or unfulfilling relationship. This time helps individuals process their emotions and build healthier emotional resilience. Also read | What is floodlighting? The new dating trend that turns first dates into therapy sessions

3. Improved mental health:

Without the stress or drama of dating, many people experience a reduction in anxiety and emotional turbulence. “Boysober” provides a break from the pressures of romantic expectations and societal norms, fostering mental peace.

Know the benefits of taking a break from romance and focusing on yourself instead.(Shutterstock)

4. Reclaiming personal time and energy:

The trend encourages individuals to focus on their passions, hobbies, and career, putting energy into areas of life that may have been neglected while in relationships.

5. Clearer future relationship goals:

By taking time away from dating, individuals can gain clarity about what they truly want from future relationships. They can better understand their needs, boundaries, and desires, which can lead to healthier future connections.

6. Increased confidence:

Being single can help individuals develop confidence and independence. By learning to thrive on their own, they may feel more empowered in the long run. Also read | What are 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' relationships? The new trend redefining boundaries in modern love

7. Avoiding toxic relationships:

Boysober helps avoid jumping into relationships out of loneliness or societal pressure. Instead, individuals are encouraged to focus on building self-worth and avoid repeating patterns of unhealthy connections.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.