Who should pay the bill on first date, how many want casual relationships? Survey reveals what Indian women want

Modern relationships are too complicated. You may have heard people claim the same on social media. However, according to a report shared by Aisle Network, a dating platform, urban Indian singles are leaning toward serious relationships in 2025. On the age-old question of who pays the bill on the first date, the survey found that 42.8 percent believe the bill should be split equally and 40.1 percent still think the man should pay. (Freepik)

The report, named ‘The Commitment Decade’, analysed 3,400 urban Indian singles across various demographics (mostly heterosexuals, including 74 percent millennials and 25 percent Gen Z) and how in 2025 they are rethinking love, partnership, and what truly matters in their romantic lives. The majority of the data was collected from Bengaluru (19.1 percent), Delhi (16 percent), and Mumbai (17.4 percent), among other cities.

53 percent of Indian women now prefer splitting the bill on the first date. (Freepik)

Who pays the bill?

One of the striking findings in the survey was shifting gender dynamics. On the age-old question of who pays the bill on the first date, the survey found that 42.8 percent believe the bill should be split equally and 40.1 percent still think the man should pay.

According to Aisle, 53 percent of Indian women now prefer splitting the bill on the first date, whereas 42 percent of Indian men still believe they should pay. While women split the bill equally as a statement of autonomy, equality, and breaking the debt dynamic, men pay the full amount from habit or intent, to show interest, generosity and capability, and lastly, the ingrained reflex of being a provider.

The insights are from a survey of 3,400 urban Indian singles. (Google Gemini)

Casual dating is outdated?

According to the dating app, data suggests that casual dating fatigue is real and measurable. They found that nearly 9 in 10 urban Indians now prioritise meaningful relationships over casual flings. Meanwhile, 1 in 2 respondents want serious relationships, with 1 in 3 millennials reporting being ready to marry within a year.

The report also highlights how emotional maturity and mental well-being have overtaken superficial traits as primary factors in attraction. Singles increasingly value empathy, communication, and shared values over appearances or material success.

