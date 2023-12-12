Year Ender 2023: 5 ways hybrid work model affected marriages

As many organisations continued with the hybrid work model in 2023 aiming for higher productivity, more efficient use of time and improved work life balance for employees, the style of work hasn't had a desired effect on marriages. This has led to disagreements and tension between couples due to increasingly blurring boundaries, communication issues and lack of quality time. Managing work stress and home duties together can at times create misunderstandings and staying under the same roof all the time can breed contempt. Missing one another is an essential component of a marriage as you value each other more. In absence of this, relationships are bound to get affected due to too much availability. (Also read | Year-end travel: 10 things you should know now before planning a holiday) Blurring professional and personal space is one of the most visible repercussions of the hybrid work paradigm on couples. (Freepik)

"As the world adjusts to the new normal, the hybrid work paradigm, which provides flexibility and a mix of remote and in-office work, has become a cornerstone of professional life. This tectonic shift, however, is changing how we work and leaving an indelible imprint on our personal lives, particularly marriages. The impact of the hybrid job model on relationships is evident in 2023, changing marital life dynamics in unexpected ways," says Dr Chandni Tugnait is M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director - Gateway of Healing.

5 ways hybrid model affected marriages in 2023

Dr Tugnait shares 5 ways how hybrid work model adversely affected marriages be it lack of quality time or taking each for granted.

1. Blurred boundaries: Blurring professional and personal space is one of the most visible repercussions of the hybrid work paradigm on couples. Couples are navigating the obstacles of creating discrete work and leisure zones now that the office exists within the constraints of the homes. The once-clear boundaries that separated the stress of work from the refuge of home are becoming increasingly porous, leading to disagreements and tension within marriages at times.

2. Time spent together vs time spent apart: While the hybrid work paradigm allows couples to spend more time together, it also introduces the contradiction of the expenditure of extended amounts of time nearby. Previously, leaving for work created a natural break, allowing couples to miss each other and treasure their time together. Couples in the hybrid model may find themselves in continual closeness, making it critical to balance connection and the need for personal space to maintain a good relationship.

3. Finding the sweet spot between flexibility and burnout: The hybrid work paradigm is known for its flexibility but comes with its own set of issues. Juggling professional commitments with domestic responsibilities can result in burnout, which can impact mental and emotional well-being. Couples must strike a delicate balance by communicating openly to prevent one spouse from feeling overwhelmed or neglected. Establishing clear limits for work hours and personal time in the hybrid era becomes critical to sustaining a successful marriage.

4. Communication difficulties in the digital age: While technology makes remote contact easier, it also raises concerns about the quality of communication within couples. Couples who rely on virtual communication technologies may experience a sense of detachment as they deal with the absence of face-to-face conversations. Miscommunications and misunderstandings can occur, needing an intentional effort to emphasize meaningful, in-depth talks to bridge the digital divide.

5. Redefining quality time: The hybrid work model invites a rethinking of what constitutes quality time in a marriage. Couples can discover new ways of interacting and bonding when their habits are disrupted. However, the issue is breaking out from the monotony of daily life and creating significant experiences. Couples must actively seek out and create moments that build their emotional connection, whether organizing occasional date evenings, embracing common hobbies, or embarking on new experiences.

The hybrid work paradigm is a two-edged sword for marriages, providing both benefits and challenges. Adaptability and open communication are crucial. Couples who manage these changes jointly, set clear limits, and emphasize quality time are likelier to come out of the hybrid era with better, more robust marriages.