Your energy speaks before you do. It influences how you feel, respond to situations, and even the experiences you attract into your life. Many spiritual traditions believe that your aura, often described as the energetic field surrounding your body, reflects your inner state. When you feel balanced, confident, and connected, your energy naturally feels more balanced. A 2-minute ritual to strengthen your aura and raise your vibration (Pinterest)

Want to feel more aligned with yourself? This simple, two-minute practice, designed by Gyovana Ferreira, might help you reconnect with your inner self.

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The ritual combines several elements often associated with energetic awareness:

Placing your hands on your heart encourages the heart-brain connection.

Visualization helps you imagine your energy expanding beyond yourself.

Positive words reinforce supportive thoughts and intentions.

Smiling helps create a sense of calm and relaxation within the body. You do not need candles, music, special tools, or the perfect setting. All you need is a quiet moment, your attention, and a clear intention.

Step 1: Place both hands over your chest Find a comfortable position and place both hands over your chest. Close your eyes and take three slow, deep breaths. As you breathe in and out, allow your attention to move from the outside world to yourself. Feel your energy turning inward and becoming more focused.

Step 2: Visualize your aura expanding Imagine a soft, glowing light surrounding your body. Picture this light gradually expanding outward. First, see it extending about one meter around you. Then imagine it growing even further until it fills the entire room. There is no need to force the image. Simply allow yourself to imagine your energy becoming larger, brighter, and more open with each breath.

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Step 3: Repeat a positive intention Choose a simple affirmation that feels uplifting and meaningful to you.

You might say:

"I am light."

"My energy is love."

"I am calm, strong, and aligned."

Repeat your chosen intention slowly several times. As you say the words, imagine them moving through your entire energetic field. Allow yourself to feel the meaning behind them rather than simply repeating them mechanically.