4 Pranamaya practices to help relieve anxiety
These four pranayama-inspired breathing techniques are simple and can be practiced almost anywhere.
When stress builds, most people look for ways to calm their minds. But one of the most powerful tools for managing anxiety is something you already have with you all the time: your breath.
Conscious breathing sends a signal of safety to your body. It can help regulate stress hormones, support emotional balance, and improve mental clarity. Well, you do not need special equipment or a lot of time to experience the benefits of breathing. These four pranayama-inspired breathing techniques are simple and can be practiced almost anywhere.
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Here are four breathing practices you can try when anxiety begins to rise.
1. Even Breathing
Even breathing is one of the simplest ways to calm your mind and body. Start by bringing your attention to your natural breath. Gradually adjust your breathing so that your inhale and exhale are the same length. For example, if you inhale for four counts, exhale for four counts as well. This balanced rhythm can help create a sense of stability and calm, especially when your thoughts feel scattered.
2. Straw Breathing
Straw breathing focuses on extending your exhale, which can help your body relax. Begin by inhaling gently through your nose. Then exhale slowly through puckered lips, as if you are blowing air through a straw. Try to make your exhale longer than your inhale without straining. This technique can be useful when you are tense, overwhelmed, or emotionally unsettled.{{/usCountry}}
Straw breathing focuses on extending your exhale, which can help your body relax. Begin by inhaling gently through your nose. Then exhale slowly through puckered lips, as if you are blowing air through a straw. Try to make your exhale longer than your inhale without straining. This technique can be useful when you are tense, overwhelmed, or emotionally unsettled.{{/usCountry}}
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3. Box Breathing
Box breathing is a structured technique often used to improve focus and reduce stress. Inhale through your nose for a count of four. Hold your breath for four counts. Exhale for four counts, then hold again for four counts before repeating the cycle. As you breathe, imagine tracing the four sides of a square or box. This simple visualization can help keep your mind focused and grounded in the present moment.
4. Alternate Nostril Breathing
Alternate nostril breathing is a traditional pranayama practice known for promoting balance and mental clarity. Use your right thumb to gently close your right nostril and inhale through your left nostril. Then close your left nostril, release your right nostril, and exhale through the right side. Continue alternating sides in a slow, comfortable rhythm.
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Disclaimer: This content is for general informational purposes only. If you experience ongoing anxiety or distress, consider seeking guidance from a qualified healthcare professional.