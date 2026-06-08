When stress builds, most people look for ways to calm their minds. But one of the most powerful tools for managing anxiety is something you already have with you all the time: your breath.

4 Pranamaya practices to help relieve anxiety(Pinterest)

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Conscious breathing sends a signal of safety to your body. It can help regulate stress hormones, support emotional balance, and improve mental clarity. Well, you do not need special equipment or a lot of time to experience the benefits of breathing. These four pranayama-inspired breathing techniques are simple and can be practiced almost anywhere.

ALSO READ: 3 breathing techniques that can help you relieve stress

Here are four breathing practices you can try when anxiety begins to rise.

1. Even Breathing

Even breathing is one of the simplest ways to calm your mind and body. Start by bringing your attention to your natural breath. Gradually adjust your breathing so that your inhale and exhale are the same length. For example, if you inhale for four counts, exhale for four counts as well. This balanced rhythm can help create a sense of stability and calm, especially when your thoughts feel scattered.

2. Straw Breathing

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{{^usCountry}} Straw breathing focuses on extending your exhale, which can help your body relax. Begin by inhaling gently through your nose. Then exhale slowly through puckered lips, as if you are blowing air through a straw. Try to make your exhale longer than your inhale without straining. This technique can be useful when you are tense, overwhelmed, or emotionally unsettled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Straw breathing focuses on extending your exhale, which can help your body relax. Begin by inhaling gently through your nose. Then exhale slowly through puckered lips, as if you are blowing air through a straw. Try to make your exhale longer than your inhale without straining. This technique can be useful when you are tense, overwhelmed, or emotionally unsettled. {{/usCountry}}

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3. Box Breathing

Box breathing is a structured technique often used to improve focus and reduce stress. Inhale through your nose for a count of four. Hold your breath for four counts. Exhale for four counts, then hold again for four counts before repeating the cycle. As you breathe, imagine tracing the four sides of a square or box. This simple visualization can help keep your mind focused and grounded in the present moment.

4. Alternate Nostril Breathing

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Alternate nostril breathing is a traditional pranayama practice known for promoting balance and mental clarity. Use your right thumb to gently close your right nostril and inhale through your left nostril. Then close your left nostril, release your right nostril, and exhale through the right side. Continue alternating sides in a slow, comfortable rhythm.

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ALSO READ: Meditation for beginners: The 4 stages of finding inner peace

Disclaimer: This content is for general informational purposes only. If you experience ongoing anxiety or distress, consider seeking guidance from a qualified healthcare professional.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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