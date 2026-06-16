Pranayama is an ancient practice that helps you connect your breath, body, and mind. When done correctly, it can support better focus, improve energy levels, promote relaxation, and help you feel more balanced throughout the day. However, many people unknowingly make small mistakes during their practice. These habits may seem harmless, but they can reduce the benefits of pranayama and affect the flow of prana, or life force energy, in the body.

5 Pranayama mistakes you did not know you were making(Pinterest)

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Here are five common pranayama mistakes you may not realize you're making and how to correct them.

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1. Practicing right after a meal

One of the most common mistakes is doing pranayama immediately after eating. When your stomach is full, your lungs have less space to expand properly. Deep breathing exercises can also interfere with digestion, leaving you feeling uncomfortable.

For the best results, allow your body enough time to digest your food before practicing. Ideally, you should wait at least two to three hours after a meal before starting pranayama. An empty or light stomach allows you to breathe more freely and comfortably.

2. Sitting with the wrong posture

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{{^usCountry}} If you sit with a rounded back, slouched shoulders, or a bent spine, the flow of prana can become restricted. Poor posture also limits the movement of your lungs and diaphragm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you sit with a rounded back, slouched shoulders, or a bent spine, the flow of prana can become restricted. Poor posture also limits the movement of your lungs and diaphragm. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sit upright with your spine straight, your chest open, and your shoulders relaxed. A stable and comfortable posture helps your breath move naturally and supports a more focused practice. 3. Breathing only from the chest {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sit upright with your spine straight, your chest open, and your shoulders relaxed. A stable and comfortable posture helps your breath move naturally and supports a more focused practice. 3. Breathing only from the chest {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Many people take shallow breaths that only fill the upper part of the lungs. Chest breathing limits oxygen intake and may leave you feeling tired or restless instead of refreshed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many people take shallow breaths that only fill the upper part of the lungs. Chest breathing limits oxygen intake and may leave you feeling tired or restless instead of refreshed. {{/usCountry}}

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Instead, focus on diaphragmatic breathing. As you inhale, allow your belly to gently expand. As you exhale, let it naturally contract. This deeper breathing pattern encourages better oxygen flow and helps your body relax.

4. Practicing in a stuffy or polluted space

The environment around you can influence the quality of your practice. If you are breathing in stale, polluted, or poorly ventilated air, it becomes difficult to experience the full benefits of pranayama.

Choose a clean, quiet, and well-ventilated area whenever possible. Fresh air supports healthier breathing and creates a more calming atmosphere for your practice.

5. Doing too Much, too soon

It can be tempting to increase the speed or duration of pranayama in the hope of getting faster results. However, pushing yourself too hard can lead to dizziness, discomfort, or imbalance.

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Start slowly and focus on maintaining a steady, controlled breath. As your body becomes comfortable with the practice, you can increase the duration and intensity. Patience and consistency are far more beneficial than rushing the process.

ALSO READ: 3 breathing techniques that can help you relieve stress

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not intended to replace professional medical advice. If you have a respiratory condition, heart condition, or any health concerns, consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting pranayama.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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