Have you ever felt trapped in the same thoughts, worries, or emotional patterns over and over again? Sometimes, no amount of thinking can help you move forward. Instead of analyzing what you are feeling, certain yogic practices focus on shifting the energy behind those thoughts. One such practice is this powerful Kundalini Kriya, which may help clear mental loops, release stagnant energy, and bring you back to the present moment.

This Kundalini Kriya may help clear mental loops and release toxic energy (Pinterest)

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According to Yoga and Embodiment Teacher Sara, this kriya combines Kali Mudra with the HUM Mantra, a powerful pairing used in traditional kriya practices to help release blocked energy and interrupt repetitive mental patterns.

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When your mind gets stuck in cycles of overthinking, tension, or emotional heaviness, this practice does not focus on analyzing those experiences. Instead, it aims to move the energy that may be keeping them in place.

The HUM mantra is considered a seed sound that directs pranic energy with strength and intention. It is believed to cut through, clear, and disrupt energy that feels stuck or stagnant. When combined with Kali Mudra, this kriya helps channel energy through the central energy pathway, known as the Sushumna Nadi, supporting the release of energetic blockages and encouraging a greater sense of flow within the system.

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{{^usCountry}} Kali's energy is not gentle or predictable. In yogic traditions, she represents transformation and the removal of what no longer serves you. She does not negotiate with old patterns or limitations. She cuts through them, and sometimes, that is exactly what you need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kali's energy is not gentle or predictable. In yogic traditions, she represents transformation and the removal of what no longer serves you. She does not negotiate with old patterns or limitations. She cuts through them, and sometimes, that is exactly what you need. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This practice may help you step away from mental noise, break free from repetitive thought loops, and return to a deeper sense of presence and awareness. Benefits May help release suppressed emotions

May help interrupt repetitive thought patterns

May help clear heavy or stagnant energy

May support higher energy levels and awareness

May help you reconnect with your body and the present moment {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This practice may help you step away from mental noise, break free from repetitive thought loops, and return to a deeper sense of presence and awareness. Benefits May help release suppressed emotions

May help interrupt repetitive thought patterns

May help clear heavy or stagnant energy

May support higher energy levels and awareness

May help you reconnect with your body and the present moment {{/usCountry}}

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As with any kriya practice, it is important not to rush. Practices like this can feel intense, so approach them slowly, with awareness, patience, and respect for your own experience.

ALSO READ: 4 Kundalini Kriyas to purify and balance your energy; watch video

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Disclaimer: This practice is not a substitute for professional medical or mental health care, and individual experiences may vary.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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