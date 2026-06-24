Your emotions can sometimes take you on a rollercoaster ride, changing from one moment to the next. Some days you feel calm and confident, while on others you may feel anxious, stressed, overwhelmed, or even angry. While it is important to process your feelings, yoga can be a tool for reconnecting with yourself during emotional ups and downs. By combining movement with mindful breathing, certain yoga poses can support emotional balance and help you feel more grounded.

Struggling with your feelings? Try these 7 best Yoga poses for every emotion (Pinterest)

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Here are seven yoga poses that can complement different emotional states and help you find calm and clarity.

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1. Sad: Cobra pose (Bhujangasana)

When sadness feels heavy, Cobra Pose can help create a sense of openness in both the body and mind. This gentle backbend stretches the chest and encourages you to lift your heart space. As you open your front body, you may find it easier to release emotions rather than hold them in. Practising this pose with slow, steady breaths can help you feel lighter and more connected to yourself.

2. Grateful: Easy pose with hands at heart (Sukhasana)

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{{^usCountry}} Gratitude often grows in moments of stillness. Sitting comfortably in Sukhasana, with your hands at your heart, can help you pause and appreciate the present moment. This simple posture encourages mindful breathing and self-reflection. It allows you to focus on what is going well in your life and deepen your sense of appreciation. 3. Anxious: Butterfly pose (Baddha Konasana) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gratitude often grows in moments of stillness. Sitting comfortably in Sukhasana, with your hands at your heart, can help you pause and appreciate the present moment. This simple posture encourages mindful breathing and self-reflection. It allows you to focus on what is going well in your life and deepen your sense of appreciation. 3. Anxious: Butterfly pose (Baddha Konasana) {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Anxiety can make your mind race and pull your attention away from the present. Butterfly Pose encourages you to slow down and reconnect with your body. As you sit with the soles of your feet together and focus on your breath, you create a sense of grounding and stability. This gentle posture can help calm restless thoughts and bring your awareness back to the here and now. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anxiety can make your mind race and pull your attention away from the present. Butterfly Pose encourages you to slow down and reconnect with your body. As you sit with the soles of your feet together and focus on your breath, you create a sense of grounding and stability. This gentle posture can help calm restless thoughts and bring your awareness back to the here and now. {{/usCountry}}

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4. Confident: Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II)

Warrior II reflects strength, determination, and focus. Holding this powerful stance can help you feel steady and capable. The pose engages the entire body, encouraging balance and endurance. When you step into Warrior II, you may feel more connected to your inner strength and personal power.

5. Stressed: Child's pose (Balasana)

Stress often leaves both the body and mind feeling tense. Child's pose offers a chance to slow down and rest. This comforting posture encourages relaxation and helps you let go of things beyond your control. Taking a few deep breaths in this pose can help create a sense of ease and calm.

6. Overwhelmed: Legs up the wall (Viparita Karani)

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When life feels too busy or demanding, Legs Up the Wall can be incredibly soothing. This restorative pose requires very little effort while providing deep relaxation. It helps calm the nervous system, ease mental fatigue, and give your body a chance to recharge. Spending a few quiet minutes in this position can leave you feeling refreshed and more balanced.

7. Angry: Seated forward fold (Paschimottanasana)

Anger often brings intense energy and physical tension. Seated Forward Fold encourages you to turn inward and slow down. As you gently fold forward, the pose helps release tightness in the body and quiet mental chatter. It can be a helpful way to channel strong emotions into a calmer and more reflective state.

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Yoga may not make difficult emotions disappear, but it can provide a healthy space to acknowledge and move through them.

ALSO READ: This Kundalini Kriya may help clear mental loops and release toxic energy

Disclaimer: Yoga can support emotional wellness, but should be considered a substitute for professional advice. If you are struggling with persistent emotional challenges, kindly seek guidance from a qualified healthcare or mental health professional.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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