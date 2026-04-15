What happens after death? An enlightened teacher explains life, rebirth and enlightenment

A curious soul always finds answers for life after death. While science often focuses on the physical end of life, spiritual traditions across the world believe that life itself continues beyond the body. According to HH Guruji Sundar, of Aathman Awareness Centre, death is not the end of existence but part of a larger journey of the soul. A representative image. (Unsplash)

Through his teachings on enlightenment and meditation, HH Saint Sundar explains that human life is more than what we experience between birth and death.

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Life continues beyond the physical body According to HH Guruji Sundar, what we call death is only a transformation. “Life continues even after death. Life remains forever. Life is not confined between birth and death. Life can never be destroyed. Only the physical forms change.”

According to his teachings, the life force within the body eventually sheds its physical form once it becomes old or weak. The soul then continues its journey, taking a new form to fulfil unfulfilled desires and experiences.

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Understanding the journey of the soul Spiritual traditions often describe life as a cycle of birth, death and rebirth. HH Saint Sundar explains that to understand this cycle, one must first explore the deeper question of identity. “To know life and death, one has to find out who one really is. Travelling deep within oneself and discovering the real ‘I’ is what we call enlightenment.”

He describes enlightenment as the process of turning inward and discovering the true nature of the self beyond the physical body and mind.

What is the purpose of human life? According to HH Guruji Sundar, the purpose of human life is not limited to material achievements. Instead, it lies in understanding one's true nature and reaching a state of spiritual awakening.

“Enlightenment is the ultimate flowering of human consciousness. Discovering the truth of who we are is the real purpose of human life.” Spiritual growth does not necessarily require abandoning normal life. Meditation and inner discipline can be practised while continuing everyday responsibilities.

Finding balance through spirituality In today’s fast-moving world, many people struggle with stress, distractions and constant technological engagement. HH Saint Sundar believes spirituality helps restore balance in life by guiding individuals toward self-awareness and inner peace.

Through meditation and mindful living, he suggests that people can gradually discover their deeper purpose and move closer to spiritual realisation.

A path open to everyone According to HH Guruji Sundar, enlightenment is not reserved for a select few. With sincere effort, meditation and proper guidance, every individual has the potential to understand the deeper truths of life.

As spiritual teachings suggest, the journey toward enlightenment begins with a simple yet powerful step, turning inward and seeking to understand the true self.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and reflects spiritual perspectives shared by the speaker. Readers discretion is advised.