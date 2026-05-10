Step inside poet Kumar Vishwas’s 5-storey bungalow in Noida, featuring personal salon, lifts and 60 foot painting

Kumar Vishwas, an Indian Hindi poet, a lecturer, and former politician, is known for his excellent words across the country. He routinely gives performances in which he demonstrates his poetry and love for Urdu, Sanskrit, and Hindi literature. Kumar recently gave a tour of his beautiful house in Noida to Curly Tales. Let’s take a closer look at his stunning home.

Kumar Vishwas gave a house tour to Curly Tales.( kumarvishwas/Instagram/Youtube)

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Inside Kumar Vishwas’ home

All decked in white, Kumar Vishwas’ home looks no less than a monumental building in his area. The house welcomes with a grand entrance door adorned with an antique knob and a glass shield covering the sides. The foyer area is adorned with a white marble table decked with flowers and decorative pieces.

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{{^usCountry}} Rather than opening into a living area, the foyer opens into a round staircase that appears like stepping into a palace. A large, massive 60-foot painting featuring basant goes from the first floor to the last, acting like a binding element. Kumar Vishwas highlighted his admiration for Lord Buddha, and his home reflects the same. Every corner of the poet's house showcases his artistic sense, from Madhubani painting in the lift area to a beautiful prayer space. Into the living room {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rather than opening into a living area, the foyer opens into a round staircase that appears like stepping into a palace. A large, massive 60-foot painting featuring basant goes from the first floor to the last, acting like a binding element. Kumar Vishwas highlighted his admiration for Lord Buddha, and his home reflects the same. Every corner of the poet's house showcases his artistic sense, from Madhubani painting in the lift area to a beautiful prayer space. Into the living room {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The living room delights with a blend of modern and vintage decor that reflects the personality of the artist. The white couch adds a soothing touch to the space, while the massive chandelier stands out like a main character. The flower-decked accent wall and floor-to-wall open window complement the space and make it warm and inviting. Apart from the living room seating, there are other family seating areas as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The living room delights with a blend of modern and vintage decor that reflects the personality of the artist. The white couch adds a soothing touch to the space, while the massive chandelier stands out like a main character. The flower-decked accent wall and floor-to-wall open window complement the space and make it warm and inviting. Apart from the living room seating, there are other family seating areas as well. {{/usCountry}}

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Into the study space and salon

Kumar Vishwas’s study space looks no less than a beautiful library decked with wall paintings, a lot of books, musical instruments, and seating space. He highlighted that he uses this space for reading and meditation. The library flows into a personal salon space, which is equipped with spa and steam requirements. Kumar Vishwas’s home also features another library on the other floor of the house, decked with his books.

On his daughter’s floor

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Kumar Vishwas also gave a tour of his daughter’s floor, which was welcomed with a personal lobby space and a large terrace space. Both his daughters have different rooms in the two corners of the lobby space, allowing privacy to the girls.

Into the kitchen

The massive dining space flows into the kitchen, decked with a white marble countertop and clean cabinets.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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