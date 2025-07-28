Stop Complaining About Gen Z Workers—and Start Helping Them

Because of the pandemic, some Gen Z workers missed out on formative experiences that help shape careers. Susan Lucia Annunzio is a leadership coach, author and president and CEO of the Center for High Performance. She also is an associate adjunct professor of management at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

In many ways, Gen Z is unlike previous generations entering the workforce.

The obvious reason is the pandemic, which isolated many in the Gen Z generation from both their peers and adults outside of their immediate families. Some of them missed out on formative experiences that can help shape careers, such as in-person classes and conversations, as well as internships, studying abroad and working in offices alongside seasoned veterans.

At the same time, Gen Z has faced an unprecedented level of rejection, ironically as a result of technology intended to make processes easier. They can—and do—apply to dozens of colleges and hundreds of jobs with the click of a mouse. But faced with constant rejection, many young adults are more anxious, less motivated and more afraid to take chances than previous generations.

It isn’t unusual to hear some bosses stereotype Gen Z hires as being difficult to manage, complaining they lack initiative, communication skills and preparedness. In most cases, however, it would be a mistake to fire these young employees.

A better response is to approach your Gen Z workers with empathy and provide opportunities for social interaction and development. The companies that do this will attract and retain the best young talent, while those that don’t may continue to face turnover and disengagement.

Here are five suggestions on how to motivate your Gen Z employees:

Approach with empathy

Don’t accept the negative stereotypes that are sometimes used to describe Gen Z employees. Instead, work to understand what might be prompting behaviors that look strange or different than what you might expect of a new hire. For example, rather than assuming young workers are antisocial or unfriendly, consider why they might find it difficult to interact with others and help them figure out what would make it easier. If they seem overly sensitive, explore why this might be, rather than judging them.

Unlock their technology skills

During the pandemic, many young people used their alone time to enhance their technology skills. Some dabbled in coding or video production (think TikTok), while others experimented with AI, built apps or found new ways to create and connect in a digital-first world.

These talents don’t necessarily show up on résumés, so ask your young workers what technology skills they might have gained during lockdowns and how they applied them. Are those skills being used in their current role—or is there a better fit within the organization?

Create space for conversation

Gen Z has been raised in a world of asynchronous communication—texts, DMs, emails, as well as Zoom meetings where they can turn off their video and audio, and participation is often optional. Forget about telling these employees you have an open-door policy; they won’t walk through it. Instead, leaders may need to create intentional, low-pressure spaces for conversation.That could mean taking young employees out for coffee, or setting up one-on-one video calls. This isn’t a formal check-in or performance review—it’s a conversation where your job is to listen. Ask your young workers about their ambitions, professional and personal frustrations and the influences shaping their worldview. When this generation feels heard, they will engage and grow.

Encourage socialization

Think back to your first job. How did you make friends? Office banter, postwork drinks and team lunches were the foundation of your professional network. Now, imagine starting your career without them. That’s the reality for many in Gen Z.

Your role as a leader isn’t just to manage their work—it’s to introduce them to workplace culture. Do you provide opportunities for socialization? Maybe it’s Cornhole Fridays, a bowling league or a team lunch. Better yet, ask them what they want. Identify your most outgoing employees and form a culture committee. Make socialization part of onboarding, not an afterthought.

Create a formal development plan

Formal development plans are more critical for Gen Z than they were for prior generations, when informal mentoring was more common. Such plans might include internal or external classes or workshops, a mentorship program, peer-support groups and opportunities to shadow employees or other role models. Efforts to improve Gen Z’s verbal-communication skills, such as a public-speaking class or a workshop on difficult conversations, can be very helpful.

Your job as a boss isn’t to make these workers more like you—it’s to make them the best version of themselves and maximize their value to your company. The choice is yours: Complain about Gen Z or coach them to become stars.

