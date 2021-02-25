IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Study discusses correlation between allergy seasons, pollens
Due to climate change - the pollen season is lasting longer and starting earlier than ever before, meaning more days of itchy eyes and runny noses.(Unsplash)
Due to climate change - the pollen season is lasting longer and starting earlier than ever before, meaning more days of itchy eyes and runny noses.(Unsplash)
lifestyle

Study discusses correlation between allergy seasons, pollens

Researchers in Munich during a recent study discovered how the length of allergy seasons in Germany are affected by pollen travelling far distances.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Washington (us)
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:57 PM IST

Researchers in Munich during a recent study discovered how the length of allergy seasons in Germany are affected by pollen travelling far distances.

Allergy sufferers are no strangers to problems with pollen. But now - due to climate change - the pollen season is lasting longer and starting earlier than ever before, meaning more days of itchy eyes and runny noses. Warmer temperatures cause flowers to bloom earlier, while higher CO2 levels cause more pollen to be produced.

The effects of climate change on the pollen season have been studied at length, and according to some scientists, has grown by as much as 20 days in the past 30 years, at least in the US and Canada. But one important element is often overlooked - "Pollen is meant to fly," said Dr Annette Menzel, Professor of ecoclimatology at the Technical University of Munich. "Transport phenomena have to be taken into account."

Along with her colleagues, she studied the transport of pollen in Bavaria, Germany, in order to better understand how the pollen season has changed over time. "The transport of pollen has important implications for the length, timing, and severity of the allergenic pollen season," said Dr Ye Yuan, a coauthor on the study.

Menzel and her team focused on Bavaria - a state in southeast Germany - and used six pollen monitoring stations scattered around the region to analyse data. Their results were recently published in Frontiers in Allergy. They found that certain species of pollen, such as hazel shrubs and alder trees, advanced the start of their seasons by up to 2 days per year, over a period of 30 years (between 1987 and 2017). Other species, which tend to bloom later in the year, such as birch and ash trees, moved their seasons 0.5 days earlier on average each year, across that same time period.

Pollen can travel hundreds of kilometres and, with changing weather patterns and altered species distributions, it's possible that people are becoming exposed to "new" pollen species - meaning pollen that our bodies are unaccustomed to encountering each year.

While it can sometimes be difficult to differentiate between local and transported pollen, the researchers focused on pre-season transports. So, for example, if pollen from birch trees was present at the monitoring station, but local birch trees would not flower for at least another 10 days, that pollen was considered to be transported from far away.

"We were surprised that pre-season pollen transport is a quite common phenomenon being observed in two-thirds of the cases," said Menzel. As for why it's important to understand how much pollen is from far away, Yuan said that: "Especially for light-weight allergenic [pollen], long-distance transport could seriously influence local human health."

By examining another element besides simple pollen concentration, scientists can delve deeper into how exactly the pollen season is being affected by climate change. For example, Menzel said that the pollen season maybe even longer than estimated based on flowering observations by "taking into account pollen transport, as it has been done in our current study."

While the Munich study did not track how far pollen was transported, and only differentiated between local and long-range transport (meaning pollen coming from outside Bavaria), it provides a crucial key in our understanding of annual pollen patterns. Yuan said that future studies should account for "climate change scenarios [and] land use/land cover changes." He also added that citizen scientists may be able to contribute to pollen studies, who can help collect local observations and contribute to data collection.

It doesn't look like the pollen season will shorten any time soon, but more research on the subject can provide a better understanding of global patterns and changes so that we can better address these issues in the future.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
allergy pollen
Close
Starting Thursday, people are required to wear better masks in places where large numbers gather, including stores, hospitals and public transportation.(Unsplash)
Starting Thursday, people are required to wear better masks in places where large numbers gather, including stores, hospitals and public transportation.(Unsplash)
travel

Czech government bars travel to countries with Covid variant

AP, Prague
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:06 PM IST
The Czech government is barring its citizens and residents from traveling to countries hit by highly contagious coronavirus variants and is tightening rules for face coverings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Due to climate change - the pollen season is lasting longer and starting earlier than ever before, meaning more days of itchy eyes and runny noses.(Unsplash)
Due to climate change - the pollen season is lasting longer and starting earlier than ever before, meaning more days of itchy eyes and runny noses.(Unsplash)
lifestyle

Study discusses correlation between allergy seasons, pollens

ANI, Washington (us)
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:57 PM IST
Researchers in Munich during a recent study discovered how the length of allergy seasons in Germany are affected by pollen travelling far distances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Choose an anti-inflammatory diet, before it’s too late. (Shutterstock)
Choose an anti-inflammatory diet, before it’s too late. (Shutterstock)
health

6 anti-inflammatory diets you must follow in your 20s and 30s to prevent rheumat

By Nikita Bhardwaj | HealthShots
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:54 PM IST
Reversing uncontrolled inflammation is hard, but if you take steps today, then you can totally prevent it in the future. It all starts with adopting anti-inflammatory diets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A model sports a vibrant yellow, tiered, pleated, strappy sundress from the label’s SS21 collection (Photo: Instagram/AlbertaFerretti)
A model sports a vibrant yellow, tiered, pleated, strappy sundress from the label’s SS21 collection (Photo: Instagram/AlbertaFerretti)
fashion

Sashay in Spring’s chicest maxis

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:19 PM IST
We get it that given the situation, you were unable to visit your favourite holiday spot in the South of France last summer
READ FULL STORY
Close
A model in a piece for the Other collection by Raw Mango(Instagram)
A model in a piece for the Other collection by Raw Mango(Instagram)
fashion

Disturbing or stunning? Raw Mango's new 'Other' collection leaves internet divid

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:43 PM IST
They say art is not what you see but what you make others see, and it appears those who have seen Indian contemporary fashion brand Raw Mango's latest campaign for its Spring Summer 2021 collection 'Other' are divided by what feelings it evokes in them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts say that measures put in place to fend off the coronavirus — mask wearing, social distancing and virtual schooling — were a big factor in preventing a “twindemic” of flu and Covid-19.(Pixabay)
Experts say that measures put in place to fend off the coronavirus — mask wearing, social distancing and virtual schooling — were a big factor in preventing a “twindemic” of flu and Covid-19.(Pixabay)
health

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, flu has disappeared in the US

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:34 PM IST
February is usually the peak of flu season, with doctors' offices and hospitals packed with suffering patients. But not this year. Flu has virtually disappeared from the US, with reports coming in at far lower levels than anything seen in decades.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Pexels)
Representational Image(Pexels)
health

Health app usage by diabetes patients may improve health, lower medical costs

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:11 PM IST
A new study has found out that the use of health apps by diabetes patients could improve health outcomes and lower medical costs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Diet high in poor quality carbohydrates linked to heart attacks, death risk

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:49 PM IST
The global study focused on people living in five continents and concluded that a diet high in poor quality carbohydrates leads to a higher risk of heart attacks, strokes, and death.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Researchers identify new coronavirus variant in New York

Reuters, New York
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:43 PM IST
The new variant, known as B.1.526, was first identified in samples collected in New York in November, and by mid-February represented about 12% of cases, researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, said on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Study find new genes linked to glaucoma risk

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:40 PM IST
Glaucoma causes a progressive degeneration of the optic nerve. It is the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally, affecting more than 75 million people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
lifestyle

Never too late: Coronavirus pandemic propels older shoppers online

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:38 PM IST
The internet has become a crucial link to the outside world during the pandemic, one that millions of people still don't have access to. Among older adults, the lack of internet has even impeded their ability to get vaccinated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The pawri meme is slowly finding its way to many pawri invites amid the capital.
The pawri meme is slowly finding its way to many pawri invites amid the capital.
relationships

Pawri Dilli me ho rai hai: Viral meme reference makes it to wedding invites!

By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:43 PM IST
Youngsters in Delhi are choosing to use viral memes and pandemic references to create informal wedding invites.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Natalia Mikhailovna Vodianova(Instagram)
Natalia Mikhailovna Vodianova(Instagram)
fashion

Russian supermodel 'Supernova' Natalia Vodianova is new UN goodwill ambassador

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:15 PM IST
Natalia Mikhailovna Vodianova said in a statement, "For too long, society’s approach to menstruation and women’s health has been defined by taboo and stigma”, adding that the situation “has undermined the most basic needs and rights of women."
READ FULL STORY
Close
It was an event that could set a precedent in a world longing for a return to normal - a music concert attended by scores of Israelis vaccinated against Covid-19.(Reuters)
It was an event that could set a precedent in a world longing for a return to normal - a music concert attended by scores of Israelis vaccinated against Covid-19.(Reuters)
art culture

New normal? 'Green Pass' opens music concert to vaccinated Israelis

Reuters, Tel Aviv
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:51 PM IST
The open-air concert in Tel Aviv on Wednesday was one of the first in a programme to restart cultural events by restricting attendance to people who have been vaccinated or those with immunity after contracting the disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The coronavirus pandemic has sent shock waves through the global travel industry and the economies most reliant on tourism.(Pixabay)
The coronavirus pandemic has sent shock waves through the global travel industry and the economies most reliant on tourism.(Pixabay)
travel

How and where to travel safely this summer: Covid-19 Q&A

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:44 PM IST
With vaccines rolling out, governments are looking to strike a balance between the continuing fight against Covid-19 and allowing travel to resume.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac