Swiggy delivery boy’s TikTok video will bring a smile to your face. Watch

Amidst the hustle and bustle of city life, we sometimes forget to take time out for ourselves. However, in a video shared on Twitter, we see a man who hasn’t forgotten the meaning of ‘fun’ and its value in one’s life. Originally posted on TikTok, the video shows him dancing to Bollywood songs on the street, and making funny faces while doing his job. While the video itself will bring a smile to just about anyone’s face, what’s even better is how food delivery app Swiggy responded to it.

The video was shared by Twitter user @adityaguwara with a caption, “Hey @swiggy.in. Your delivery boy Milind Sinha is repping you next level on #TikTok.”

In the 15-seconds-long video, one can see Sinha grooving to the music. Throughout the video, Sinha keeps smiling and making funny faces, clearly showing the amount of fun he was having while making the video. Take a look:

Hey @swiggy_in . Your delivery boy Milind Sinha is repping you next level on #TikTok. Amazing videos of a guy who looks like he's having fun at his job. Definitely deserves to be recognized! pic.twitter.com/fSKU5suuLN — AdityaGurwara (@adityagurwara) July 14, 2019

Impressed by Sinha, Swiggy posted: “We do have some incredibly talented delivery partners. Their excitement and enthusiasm motivate us to a very large extent!! They truly are the real stars”.

Hey Aditya! Well...what can we say?😇 We do have some incredibly talented delivery partners. Their excitement and enthusiasm motivate us to a very large extent!!❤️😍🥰 They truly are the real stars!!!🥰😋

^Neha pic.twitter.com/sHikoD99Lg — SwiggyCares (@SwiggyCares) July 14, 2019

“This shows that one must learn to enjoy with what work they do. Amazing one by Swiggy Delivery partners,” says one Twitter user about the video. “Nice video,” says another.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 18:27 IST