e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / Lifestyle

Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica crowned Miss World 2019, India’s Suman Rao bags 3rd spot

Singh, 23, holds a degree in women’s studies and psychology from Florida State University and aspires to be a medical doctor, according to the Miss World website.

lifestyle Updated: Dec 15, 2019 06:11 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
London
Miss World 2019 Toni Ann Singh of Jamaica celebrates winning the Miss World final in London, Britain December 14, 2019.
Miss World 2019 Toni Ann Singh of Jamaica celebrates winning the Miss World final in London, Britain December 14, 2019. (REUTERS)
         

Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica was on Saturday crowned the 69th Miss World, beating her contenders from France and India.

Suman Rao, who represented India in the annual beauty pageant, came in third while France’s Ophely Mezino bagged the second position.

Singh, 23, holds a degree in women’s studies and psychology from Florida State University and aspires to be a medical doctor, according to the Miss World website. She, according to the website, had previously worked as president of the Caribbean students association.

Singh, who is the fourth Jamaican woman to win the beauty pageant, enjoys singing, cooking, vlogging, volunteering and singing in her spare time. The most important thing in her life, according to the Miss World website, is her mother, who she credits for allowing and supporting her to pursue her dreams in every way possible, according to the Miss World website.

Jamaica won the Miss World title after a decade-long gap, with the Lisa Hanna bagging the coveted title in 1993.

Meanwhile, Rao, 21, who represented India this time, hails from Udaipur in Rajasthan and is currently pursuing a career in accountancy from Mumbai University.

Rao, who is also a trained Kathak dancer, also won the title of Femina Miss India 2019 earlier this year.

The last time India had won the Miss World title was in 2017, when Manushi Chillar represented the country, in a win which had come in 17 years after Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra had bagged the title in the year 2000.

The 2019 Miss World contest was held in London. British broadcaster Piers Morgan was the head judge of the event and had asked questions to the finalists.

Morgan further took to Twitter to congratulate Singh saying, “Beautiful lady with an equally beautiful voice. Congrats @toniannsingh - new Miss World,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

tags
top news
Balakot was message to Pak that terror attacks come at a cost: Ex-IAF chief
Balakot was message to Pak that terror attacks come at a cost: Ex-IAF chief
Shortage of tags, confusion may hit govt’s FASTag plan
Shortage of tags, confusion may hit govt’s FASTag plan
Snowfall in Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal to bring down temperature in Delhi
Snowfall in Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal to bring down temperature in Delhi
Days after Unnao case, another UP woman’s kin claim she was raped, set afire
Days after Unnao case, another UP woman’s kin claim she was raped, set afire
Govt suspends Andhra officer seeking new wife to match his ‘IPS status’
Govt suspends Andhra officer seeking new wife to match his ‘IPS status’
Trump Jr says father’s re-election campaign will be like Bollywood films
Trump Jr says father’s re-election campaign will be like Bollywood films
‘Don’t think he is too keen ’: Ravi Shastri talks about MS Dhoni
‘Don’t think he is too keen ’: Ravi Shastri talks about MS Dhoni
Global drug racket across 7 countries busted, drugs worth Rs 1.3 cr seized
Global drug racket across 7 countries busted, drugs worth Rs 1.3 cr seized
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Lifestyle