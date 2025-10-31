7 stunning winter treks for beginners that’ll make you fall in love with snowy mountains: From Kedarkantha to Brahmatal

Winter brings a magical charm to the mountains, turning trails into snow-kissed wonderlands and forests into serene, frosted escapes. For beginners, trekking in this season might seem daunting, but with the right routes, it can be a breathtaking experience. These stunning winter treks are beginner-friendly, offering scenic landscapes, manageable trails, and the perfect mix of adventure and peace for anyone eager to explore the snowy outdoors. (Also read: Love stargazing and wilderness? 5 destinations in North India to go camping under the stars ) Explore beginner-friendly winter treks across Himachal and Uttarakhand. (Unsplash)

1. Kedarkantha Trek

Distance: 20 km

Max Altitude: 12,500 ft

Kedarkantha is one of India’s most popular winter treks, offering a gentle climb to a free-standing summit and stunning sunrise views over snow-capped peaks. Located in Govind Pashu Vihar National Park, Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, the trek combines snow trekking, meadow walks, and a summit climb, making it perfect for both beginners and experienced hikers in just 5 days.

2. Dayara Bugyal Trek

Distance: 22 km

Max Altitude: 12,000 ft

Dayara Bugyal offers vast alpine meadows and scenic trails through forests, clearings, and twin frozen lakes in winter. This easy, family-friendly trek is located in Bhatwari Tehsil, Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, and adventure seekers can extend it to Surya Top (12,900 ft) for a more challenging experience.

3. Chopta Chandrashila Trek

Distance: 10 km

Max Altitude: 12,000 ft

Starting from Chopta, this trek leads to Tungnath, the highest Shiva temple in the world, and the Chandrashila summit. Located in Rudraprayag District, Uttarakhand, it’s a short but rewarding winter trek with snow trekking and panoramic Himalayan views, ideal for beginners and families.

4. Brahmatal Trek

Distance: 24 km

Max Altitude: 12,250 ft

Brahmatal is famous for its frozen lakes, dense forests, and scenic summit points. The trek passes through Chamoli District, Uttarakhand, offering beginner-friendly trails with snow trekking, lake views, and a moderate summit climb over 6 days.

5. Nag Tibba Trek

Distance: 20 km

Max Altitude: 9,915 ft

Nag Tibba is perfect for a short winter getaway, offering snow trekking and panoramic views without a strenuous climb. This peak is located in Tehri Garhwal District, Uttarakhand, making it ideal for beginners, families, and elders.

6. Kuari Pass Trek

Distance: 36 km

Max Altitude: 12,500 ft

Kuari Pass provides a full winter trekking experience with knee-deep snow, sunrise treks, and breathtaking Himalayan panoramas. Traversing trails in Chamoli District, Uttarakhand, the trek covers both Kuari Top and Pass in a single route, suitable for beginners and experienced trekkers alike.

7. Triund Trek

Distance: 11–12 km

Max Altitude: 9,350 ft

Triund is one of the easiest winter treks in Himachal Pradesh, accessible from Dharamshala. Situated in Kangra District, it’s perfect for beginners and families, with options to extend to the Lakha Caves or Indrahar Pass. Camping overnight rewards trekkers with spectacular sunrise views over the Dhauladhar range.