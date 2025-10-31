7 stunning winter treks for beginners that’ll make you fall in love with snowy mountains: From Kedarkantha to Brahmatal
Winter transforms the mountains into snow-kissed wonderlands. These beginner-friendly treks offer scenic views, gentle trails, and a perfect dose of adventure.
Winter brings a magical charm to the mountains, turning trails into snow-kissed wonderlands and forests into serene, frosted escapes. For beginners, trekking in this season might seem daunting, but with the right routes, it can be a breathtaking experience. These stunning winter treks are beginner-friendly, offering scenic landscapes, manageable trails, and the perfect mix of adventure and peace for anyone eager to explore the snowy outdoors. (Also read: Love stargazing and wilderness? 5 destinations in North India to go camping under the stars )
1. Kedarkantha Trek
Distance: 20 km
Max Altitude: 12,500 ft
Kedarkantha is one of India’s most popular winter treks, offering a gentle climb to a free-standing summit and stunning sunrise views over snow-capped peaks. Located in Govind Pashu Vihar National Park, Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, the trek combines snow trekking, meadow walks, and a summit climb, making it perfect for both beginners and experienced hikers in just 5 days.
2. Dayara Bugyal Trek
Distance: 22 km
Max Altitude: 12,000 ft
Dayara Bugyal offers vast alpine meadows and scenic trails through forests, clearings, and twin frozen lakes in winter. This easy, family-friendly trek is located in Bhatwari Tehsil, Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, and adventure seekers can extend it to Surya Top (12,900 ft) for a more challenging experience.
3. Chopta Chandrashila Trek
Distance: 10 km
Max Altitude: 12,000 ft
Starting from Chopta, this trek leads to Tungnath, the highest Shiva temple in the world, and the Chandrashila summit. Located in Rudraprayag District, Uttarakhand, it’s a short but rewarding winter trek with snow trekking and panoramic Himalayan views, ideal for beginners and families.
4. Brahmatal Trek
Distance: 24 km
Max Altitude: 12,250 ft
Brahmatal is famous for its frozen lakes, dense forests, and scenic summit points. The trek passes through Chamoli District, Uttarakhand, offering beginner-friendly trails with snow trekking, lake views, and a moderate summit climb over 6 days.
5. Nag Tibba Trek
Distance: 20 km
Max Altitude: 9,915 ft
Nag Tibba is perfect for a short winter getaway, offering snow trekking and panoramic views without a strenuous climb. This peak is located in Tehri Garhwal District, Uttarakhand, making it ideal for beginners, families, and elders.
6. Kuari Pass Trek
Distance: 36 km
Max Altitude: 12,500 ft
Kuari Pass provides a full winter trekking experience with knee-deep snow, sunrise treks, and breathtaking Himalayan panoramas. Traversing trails in Chamoli District, Uttarakhand, the trek covers both Kuari Top and Pass in a single route, suitable for beginners and experienced trekkers alike.
7. Triund Trek
Distance: 11–12 km
Max Altitude: 9,350 ft
Triund is one of the easiest winter treks in Himachal Pradesh, accessible from Dharamshala. Situated in Kangra District, it’s perfect for beginners and families, with options to extend to the Lakha Caves or Indrahar Pass. Camping overnight rewards trekkers with spectacular sunrise views over the Dhauladhar range.
