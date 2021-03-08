IND USA
A sweet and serene slice of farm life
travel

With agritourism on rise, farm stays, are blossoming with urban dwellers flocking these tranquil places to get a taste of the simple and sweet farm life.
By Swati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:37 PM IST

From milking cows, tending chickens, feeding pigs and rounding up horses to planting crops and plucking tea leaves, everybody is pleased when you undertake an agritourism adventure—stay on a local farm and tour the facility, or get right into the nitty-gritty of the farming life. With agritourism on rise, farm stays, are blossoming with urban dwellers flocking these tranquil places to get a taste of the simple and sweet farm life.

Surrounded by trees, bounded by a placid river and a nature reserve, most of these farm stays combine a luxurious stay with nature and scenic views. For those yearning for a simpler life far from the hustle bustle of urban spaces, these places are not only a refuge but provide a much-needed recharge. As you make your way to these heavenly places, you will discover a world of charm and tranquility, with special attention to sustainability and eco-conscious practices like composting, use of rainwater harvesting, hydroponics for both livestock and watering of the garden.

“When an agricultural unit can provide the opportunity to merge education, awareness and leisure to a tourist willing to experience alternative experiential getaways is known as farm tourism,” says Tejini Kariappa, Founder, Halli Berri.

Apart from providing a first-hand experience about the various farming activities carried on in a farm. It will also provide an opportunity to the visitors to interact directly with nature and know about the importance of the environment in which they are living.

Actor Pavleen Gujral, says, “Farm tourism is a great way to interact with nature and also to experience a sort of outdoorsy holiday feel. I went to Barnyard farm with my daughter and she absolutely loved it. She fed rabbits, goats, cows. It’s a step away from going on a holiday and staying in a hotel. This way you are closer to nature which is what we really need. 2020 has really taught us that we need to respect mother earth and give the love back.”

Surrounded by gardens, woods and farmland, the experience entails garden tours, where one gets to learn the history, sample fresh fruit and vegetables. Shruti Jain, founder, Kaze Living, who runs a hydroponic farm near Gurugram says, “We started organizing farm experiences to allow our customers to know the real story behind the products they eat. For example, you’ll never realize how versatile a ginger ale is or how good it is to consume it until you converse with the creator who envisioned it, who makes it with love. So many of us don’t realize that we can eat all parts of a plant, only a farmer who produces these greens by hand or a chef who values these ingredients can truly convey the concept in practice. We came up with the idea of these farm experiences because we wanted to bridge the gap between the farmer/artisan producer and the customer.” Participating in farm activities and cooking demonstrations, sitting back and truly enjoying local yet artistic meals prepared by the expertise of the chef are just some of the offerings of these farm stays.

Chandan C Bhadsavle, Director, Saguna Baug, says, “Everyone from urban areas is getting away from their native village but they want their next generation to understand from where food comes and are willing to combine leisure with learning. At our property, tourists feel at home, are happy that they are getting healthy food grown on the farm, they get to know local traditions, and are happy to take some exciting memories back home.”

1.      Saguna Baug

An eco-friendly agricultural farm located at the foothills ofMatheran, Maharashtra. It is surrounded by perennial Ulhas River. Guests and students get to experience farm life, andlearn about our innovative farming methods. Bhadsavle adds, “Folks can visitus just for a day tour or for several days. Activities offered at our farm are,guided agro- tour, drag net fishing, paddle wheel boating, milking of cow, rodfishing, cycling, kayaking, river swimming, water buffalo ride, zip line, archery,air rifle shooting, bullock cart, horse and camel ride, petting animals likeemu, ostrich and goats.

A sweet and serene slice of farm life
A sweet and serene slice of farm life

2.      Halli Berri

A coffeehome estate nestled in the Baba Budan hills of Karnataka, the plantation offerstreks and trails along perennial streams packed with agri produced pepper,coffee, cardamom and areca. “Tourists get to witness the sorting, pulping, washing and processing unit of the coffee being cured on the drying yards. A veryexciting and insightful process as guests understand the need to chaferesponsibly through a detailed tour and the importance to support small estatesingle origin units like ours. We alsoallow guests to walk our organic gardens where we grow our ‘farm to table ‘producethat is consumed at our cafe and homestay alike,” says Tejini Kariappa.

3.      Enchanted Farm Forest

An 18-acreforest farmstay located in Ranka-Parbing village, 45 minutes from Gangtok,Sikkim is every traveller’s delight. Deep inside the forest, tourists can enjoythe waterfall, afish pond, cows and goats. The completely organic property will leaveyou rejuvenated. 

