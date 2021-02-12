Air travel becomes expensive as government announces 30 per cent fare hike
The government on Thursday announced an increase in fares for air travel by up to ₹5,600, and as per aviation experts, the reason behind the hike is the increase in fuel prices.
As per an order from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), it is a routine change.
"The upper price band on 180-210 minute flights which is now capped at ₹18,600, will be increased by about 30 per cent to ₹24,200, an increase of ₹5,600. On the shortest route for the minimum price band, the price will be increased by 10 per cent, an increase of ₹200," MoCA said.
The government has stated that the fare hike was necessitated due to the opening of the aviation market.
"Fare capping operations during the calibrated opening of the aviation sector in the country has been extended from time to time, and is currently in force up to March 31, or until further orders," the Ministry said.
The Ministry has also announced a new fare band and an updated fare for domestic travel to a minimum of ₹2,200 and maximum of ₹7,800, from ₹2,000 and ₹6,000 respectively. In the highest fare band, the minimum and maximum fares have been moved to ₹7,200 and ₹24,200, from ₹6,500 and ₹18,600.
The government had imposed a fixed cap for air travel during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic but has now removed it as the market slowly opens up.
All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in the country on March 25 after the Central government imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Philippines will soon allow cinemas, theme parks to resume
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air travel becomes expensive as government announces 30 per cent fare hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa to host two carnival parades amid Covid-19 pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airlines to get extended EU relief on us of airport slots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heathrow Airport passenger numbers plunge 89% in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asian businesses suffer Lunar New Year blues over travel curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s only seaplane flown to Maldives for maintenance yet to return
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York stadiums to reopen for sports, entertainment at 10% of normal capacity
- Under a plan announced by New York Government, major stadiums and arenas with a capacity of 10,000 people or more can reopen with limited spectators starting February 23 while 'still at a very severe point' of Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emirates doesn't see travel recovery until year-end
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Europe's summer abroad cancelled as staycation bookings soar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong Super Fans celebrate the Chinese New Year through virtual tour
- Hong Kong virtual tour: Lockdown? No problem! Enjoy Fai chun making, flower market hopping, customs of Guanyin Loan-granting Day and more from the comfort of your homes as Hong Kong invites its Super Fans to tour the city virtually amid Chinese New Year 2021 festivities in the Year of The Ox
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Austria to restrict travel from Tyrol over variant fears
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Canada bans cruises, shuts down Alaska trips until February 2022
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Air taxi’ to link Chandigarh with Dehradun from Feb 10. All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delta Air Lines to leave middle seats empty through April
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox