Air travel becomes expensive as government announces 30 per cent fare hike

The government on Thursday announced an increase in fares for air travel by up to 5,600, and as per aviation experts, the reason behind the hike is the increase in fuel prices.
ANI, New Delhi [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:42 AM IST

The government on Thursday announced an increase in fares for air travel by up to 5,600, and as per aviation experts, the reason behind the hike is the increase in fuel prices.

As per an order from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), it is a routine change.

"The upper price band on 180-210 minute flights which is now capped at 18,600, will be increased by about 30 per cent to 24,200, an increase of 5,600. On the shortest route for the minimum price band, the price will be increased by 10 per cent, an increase of 200," MoCA said.

The government has stated that the fare hike was necessitated due to the opening of the aviation market.

"Fare capping operations during the calibrated opening of the aviation sector in the country has been extended from time to time, and is currently in force up to March 31, or until further orders," the Ministry said.

The Ministry has also announced a new fare band and an updated fare for domestic travel to a minimum of 2,200 and maximum of 7,800, from 2,000 and 6,000 respectively. In the highest fare band, the minimum and maximum fares have been moved to 7,200 and 24,200, from 6,500 and 18,600.

The government had imposed a fixed cap for air travel during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic but has now removed it as the market slowly opens up.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in the country on March 25 after the Central government imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
