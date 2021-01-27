IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Airline outlook dims again as new travel curbs threaten summer
Europe's coronavirus-stricken airlines are slipping from bad to worse, as a British minister warned on Tuesday against booking summer holidays and Germany mulled a drastic new clampdown on travel even within the EU.(Unsplash)
Europe's coronavirus-stricken airlines are slipping from bad to worse, as a British minister warned on Tuesday against booking summer holidays and Germany mulled a drastic new clampdown on travel even within the EU.(Unsplash)
travel

Airline outlook dims again as new travel curbs threaten summer

Recovery prospects for Europe's coronavirus-stricken airlines are slipping from bad to worse, as a British minister warned on Tuesday against booking summer holidays and Germany mulled a drastic new clampdown on travel even within the EU.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:46 PM IST

Recovery prospects for Europe's coronavirus-stricken airlines are slipping from bad to worse, as a British minister warned on Tuesday against booking summer holidays and Germany mulled a drastic new clampdown on travel even within the EU.

UK consumers should "absolutely" hold off from booking holidays, said Nadhim Zahawi, the minister responsible for vaccinations. "There's still 37,000 people in hospital with Cov at the moment - it's far too early for us to even speculate about the summer."

Airline shares, which had gained ground since November's vaccine breakthroughs, have come under pressure this week amid concern that new coronavirus variants and resulting lockdowns now threaten the all-important summer season.

While major carriers have secured liquidity to survive the slump for many more months, analysts say, the latest setbacks mean some may need fresh funds to survive the following winter - tough at the best of times - and weaker airlines may fail.

Mounting restrictions and testing demands threaten more "stress and friction" throughout the summer, as well as "a more truncated recovery in demand than investors currently envisage", Citi analyst Mark Manduca warned in a note.

The travel outlook for the Easter break - this year falling in early April - already seems almost hopeless.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told party lawmakers on Tuesday that "no tourist travel should be taking place", as her government weighed tougher measures.

Throughout the crisis, governments have tried to maintain travel links among EU and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) states. Over the weekend, however, Sweden barred travel from neighbour Norway in an attempt to stem the spread of new Covid-19 variants, and Belgium banned non-essential travel.

Britain is also considering mandatory confinement in "quarantine hotels" for some international arrivals, following the example of some Asian countries.

Shares in UK-exposed easyJet and British Airways parent IAG have both fallen 14% over five days amid the resurgent gloom, wiping out some of their gains since November. Ryanair has lost 6% in the same period.

And while aircraft manufacturers have been cushioned by their large pre-crisis order books, some suppliers and engine makers are feeling the heat.

Rolls-Royce further lowered its financial forecasts on Tuesday, predicting a 2 billion-pound ($2.7 billion) cash outflow this year as the collapse in flying hours hit so-called power-by-the-hour contracts as well as maintenance.

British airlines and airports warned that further travel restrictions would prove "catastrophic", calling for a bespoke support package to help them survive the prolonged crisis.

The new curbs also threaten jobs and cargo shipments including medical equipment, industry body Airlines UK said.

Airlines' key role in vaccine distribution is also helping some to push back against restrictions affecting staff.

KLM, part of Air France-KLM, won a partial reprieve from Dutch plans to require rapid Covid-19 tests of returning crew, after warning of cargo disruption.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
travel curb summer airline industry
app
Close
e-paper
Europe's coronavirus-stricken airlines are slipping from bad to worse, as a British minister warned on Tuesday against booking summer holidays and Germany mulled a drastic new clampdown on travel even within the EU.(Unsplash)
Europe's coronavirus-stricken airlines are slipping from bad to worse, as a British minister warned on Tuesday against booking summer holidays and Germany mulled a drastic new clampdown on travel even within the EU.(Unsplash)
travel

Airline outlook dims again as new travel curbs threaten summer

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Recovery prospects for Europe's coronavirus-stricken airlines are slipping from bad to worse, as a British minister warned on Tuesday against booking summer holidays and Germany mulled a drastic new clampdown on travel even within the EU.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen, who is based near Omaha, said up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) was reported in spots between York, Nebraska, and Des Moines, Iowa.(AP)
National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen, who is based near Omaha, said up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) was reported in spots between York, Nebraska, and Des Moines, Iowa.(AP)
travel

Foot of snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel

AP, Omaha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:40 PM IST
A major winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the middle of the country while another system blanketed areas of the Southwest, disrupting travel for a second consecutive day Tuesday and shuttering many schools.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa’s government started a 1.2 billion rand ($79.4 million) fund aimed at reviving the ailing tourism industry.(Unsplash)
South Africa’s government started a 1.2 billion rand ($79.4 million) fund aimed at reviving the ailing tourism industry.(Unsplash)
travel

South Africa starts $79 million fund to help tourism industry

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:51 PM IST
South Africa’s government started a 1.2 billion rand ($79.4 million) fund aimed at reviving the ailing tourism industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In part, that’s because the virus is still advancing fast — aided by a new, more transmissible and potentially deadlier, variant — and vaccinations are not yet keeping up.(Unsplash)
In part, that’s because the virus is still advancing fast — aided by a new, more transmissible and potentially deadlier, variant — and vaccinations are not yet keeping up.(Unsplash)
travel

Traveller quarantines aren’t going away soon

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Covid-19 passports based on vaccinations are problematic. Immunity checks are a promising alternative, but still distant. Until we know more about the virus, expect only tighter restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brazil temporarily bans flights from South Africa, UK to prevent Covid-19 spread(Reuters)
Brazil temporarily bans flights from South Africa, UK to prevent Covid-19 spread(Reuters)
travel

Brazil temporarily bans flights from South Africa, UK to prevent Covid-19 spread

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:09 AM IST
International flights to Brazil, which depart from or pass through the United Kingdom and South Africa, have been temporarily banned to curb Covid-19 spread as new mutant strains of coronavirus have been detected in South Africa and earlier in UK
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some airline officials worry such requirements could curtail already weak demand for air travel.(HT photo)
Some airline officials worry such requirements could curtail already weak demand for air travel.(HT photo)
world news

US 'actively looking' at mandating Covid-19 testing for domestic air travel

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:43 AM IST
The CDC said Sunday it would not grant waivers to exempt travelers from some countries with limited testing capacity. Numerous U.S. airlines had sought waivers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi-based renowned author, artists say India has something for every traveller to explore from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.
Delhi-based renowned author, artists say India has something for every traveller to explore from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.
travel

2021 #TravelGoals: India has much to offer

By Mallika Bhagat
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:52 AM IST
The pandemic had hauled travel plans of many. But now, if you too are itching to restart, get some recommendations from popular personalities, based in Delhi-NCR, to chalk down your to-do travel list for this year!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
travel

The in-flight transmission risk of coronavirus during long-haul travel

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:15 PM IST
Despite diagnostic testing of passengers before the departure of international flights, instances of in-flight transmission of the novel coronavirus are likely.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia lifts travel ban for Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar(Unsplash)
Russia lifts travel ban for Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar(Unsplash)
travel

Russia removes travel ban for Indian, Vietnam, Finland and Qatar

Reuters, Moscow
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:04 AM IST
On Monday, Russia lifted the travel ban that it had imposed last year in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Travellers from India, Finland, Vietnam and Qatar will now be able to fly to Russia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facilities will be created to give training and technical support to people here and empower them adequately to create skilled manpower to serve tourists in the most professional manner, the minister said.(Unsplash)
Facilities will be created to give training and technical support to people here and empower them adequately to create skilled manpower to serve tourists in the most professional manner, the minister said.(Unsplash)
travel

Kargil to be developed as adventure tourism destination: Union minister

PTI, Kargil
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:47 PM IST
The Centre is committed to create international level infrastructure in Ladakh's Kargil district to make it an adventure tourism destination, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden will impose a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday. (Unsplash)
President Joe Biden will impose a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday. (Unsplash)
travel

Biden to impose South Africa travel ban to combat new Covid-19 variant

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Biden on Monday is also reimposing an entry ban on nearly all non-U.S. travelers who have been in Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland and 26 countries in Europe that allow travel across open borders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bulgaria to make all incoming travellers take Covid-19 tests(Pexels)
Bulgaria to make all incoming travellers take Covid-19 tests(Pexels)
travel

Bulgaria will have all travellers entering the country take Covid-19 test

Reuters, Sofia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:38 PM IST
On Monday, the health minister of Bulgaria announced that they will make all the travellers coming in the country, take a Covid-19 test in order to curb the spread of the new strain of coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foreign tourist arrivals into Thailand plunged to the lowest level in at least 12 years after the country closed its borders to contain the coronavirus outbreak, with a resurgence in infections now undermining efforts to reopen the industry.(Unsplash)
Foreign tourist arrivals into Thailand plunged to the lowest level in at least 12 years after the country closed its borders to contain the coronavirus outbreak, with a resurgence in infections now undermining efforts to reopen the industry.(Unsplash)
travel

Thai tourist arrivals at decade low as new wave clouds outlook

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Foreign tourist arrivals into Thailand plunged to the lowest level in at least 12 years after the country closed its borders to contain the coronavirus outbreak, with a resurgence in infections now undermining efforts to reopen the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
No other community cases had been reported since the woman's case was disclosed on Sunday and authorities said the source of the infection was probably a fellow returnee at the quarantine facility.(Unsplash)
No other community cases had been reported since the woman's case was disclosed on Sunday and authorities said the source of the infection was probably a fellow returnee at the quarantine facility.(Unsplash)
travel

New Zealand confirms first Covid case in months, sparking Australia travel halt

Reuters, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:29 PM IST
New Zealand on Monday confirmed its first case of Covid-19 in the community in months in a 56-year-old woman, but said close contacts of the recently returned traveller had so far tested negative.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prahlad Patel at Kargil's Mulbekh Monastery(ANI)
Prahlad Patel at Kargil's Mulbekh Monastery(ANI)
travel

Prahlad Patel visits Kargil to promote tourism, encourage local talent

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Patel visited Kargil to take part in various events to encourage tourism, promote adventure, winter sports and local talent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP