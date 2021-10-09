Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Ami Patel: Can you wear statement sleeves for Zoom meetings?
Ami Patel: Can you wear statement sleeves for Zoom meetings?

How to be Zoom ready, making the best of your wardrobe, because your sense of style is all about empowering you
Are power sleeves still in vogue in today’s Zoom-driven world?
Are power sleeves still in vogue in today's Zoom-driven world?
Published on Oct 09, 2021 09:40 PM IST
By Ami Patel

Power sleeves

Are power sleeves still in vogue? And will they look weird on a Zoom call?

—Anju Mishra, Mumbai

Yes, you can wear power sleeves to make a statement on a Zoom call as they’re very much in vogue. Pair them with minimal accessories like hoops or dainty layered chains. And play with multiple styles. Short, elbow length, full power sleeve. Wearing them actually gives you a sense of empowerment and that’s what fashion is about.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, October 10, 2021

