‘At the top of Mt Sinai’ in Egypt, Milind Soman shares his first commandment

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are living it up in Egypt style. When in Egypt, be like Milind and Ankita – the couple has been doing it all. From merging the best of both worlds with yoga asanas in the temple complex of Egypt to climbing a mountain to visit an ancient monastery. Milind and Ankita are basking in the history and the ancient vibe of Egypt. From visiting ruins to going inside caves and clicking their pictures, Milind and Ankita are setting newer travel goals for us on a daily basis. The couple recently took off for their vacation and since then, their Instagram profiles are replete with snippets from their ventures in Egypt.

Milind and Ankita have been keeping their Instagram family updated with their daily ventures. Milind, a day back, shared a set of pictures of himself with Ankita and gave us a glimpse of their recent ventures in Egypt. In the pictures, Milind and Ankita can be seen smiling with all their hearts while visiting the infamous cave, which is believed to have been the hiding place for Moses – Moses was hiding from the brightness of his own vision.

The cave is situated at the top of Mt Sinai. Lt Sinai, also known as Jabal Musa is a mountain situated in the Sinai Peninsula of Egypt. According to Torah – the compilation of the five books of the Hebrew Bible, Mt Sinai is believed to be the place where Moses received the Ten Commandments. “At the top of Mt Sinai with Ankita Konwar! And in the cave where they say Moses hid from the brightness of his own vision. The trek was peaceful under the blazing sun, the landscape was hard and beautiful, and surprisingly, devoid of any other people,” read an excerpt of Milind’s post. Milind further added that the first commandment that he believes in is to keep moving. This resonates with his fitness and his running mantra in life.

Milind and Ankita’s travel diaries are giving us all the FOMO we need to start planning for our trip right away.