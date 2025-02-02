Australia travel alert: Deadly floods in Queensland force mass evacuations, Townsville airport shut down

Australian officials urged residents in the northeastern city of Townsville and adjacent areas to evacuate as torrential rains raised the risk of a flood disaster in the area. Extreme weather in Queensland! Thousands flee as flood risk grows, shuts down Townsville airport.(Image by X)

Some parts of the north in Queensland state have had more than 600 millimeters (23.6 inches) of rain in the past 24 hours, the Bureau of Meteorology said Sunday, and further heavy downpours are predicted. Queensland’s premier said a woman died when an emergency services boat capsized in floodwaters in the rural town of Ingham, north of Townsville.

“There is more rain to come, and there is the prospect of record rainfalls,” Premier David Crisafulli said in televised comments. “Take the precautions, prepare for the worst, listen to the advice — please don’t discount this.”

The Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported that Townsville Airport will be closed due to the “significant weather event.”

The Townsville Local Disaster Management Group said most residents in six areas that make up a “black zone” for flooding had evacuated as requested. Group chair Andrew Robinson warned those staying that they may be without power for days ahead, adding “there’s no way for you to get in or out.”

The death at Ingham occurred Sunday morning when a State Emergency Services boat trying to assist the public struck a tree and flipped. There were six people on board and five were recovered safely. The deceased woman was a member of the public and the accident is being investigated, officials said.

The affected region of north Queensland is a popular tourist destination, and is close to to the Great Barrier Reef. It also accounts for large swaths of the state’s area that grows sugarcane, most of which is exported.

The federal and state governments said they have activated personal-hardship assistance to help residents pay for repairs and reconnect with essential services once the water starts to subside.

Wildlife in the area has also been forced to take refuge. An ABC reporter shared pictures of rock wallabies sheltering on the roof of a house in the south of Townsville. The animals are similar to kangaroos, though smaller, and the homeowner said they jump up on to fence pillars and then on to rooves when there are heavy rains.