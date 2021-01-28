Australia-New Zealand travel bubble suspended for 3 more days
Australia suspended its travel bubble with New Zealand for another 72 hours after two more cases of Covid-19 were reported in Auckland.
New Zealand health officials are investigating the cases, which are linked to a woman who was likely infected with the South African variant of the virus while in mandatory isolation at a quarantine hotel for returned overseas travelers. The facility has been closed to new arrivals.
The suspension of the bubble underlines the difficulties of restarting broad international travel even between countries such as New Zealand and Australia that have been highly successful in limiting community transmission of the virus.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Colombia bans flights from Brazil due to variant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airlines ask WHO to back quarantine-free travel after vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Zealand tightens quarantine, Australia's decision on travel bubble awaited
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian states lift travel restrictions amid zero local Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Red Fort to remain closed for visitors till January 31: ASI order
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beijing city raises Covid-19 requirements on travellers from low-risk areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airline outlook dims again as new travel curbs threaten summer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foot of snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa starts $79 million fund to help tourism industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Traveller quarantines aren’t going away soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazil temporarily bans flights from South Africa, UK to prevent Covid-19 spread
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US 'actively looking' at mandating Covid-19 testing for domestic air travel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2021 #TravelGoals: India has much to offer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The in-flight transmission risk of coronavirus during long-haul travel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia removes travel ban for Indian, Vietnam, Finland and Qatar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox